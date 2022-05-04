CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten awards follow-up from Illinois men's golf seventh straight conference championship and 12th in the last 13 seasons came as expected. Senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart repeated as Big Ten Golfer of the Year, and Mike Small maintained his stranglehold on Big Ten Coach of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
Dumont de Chassart placed second at the Big Ten championship this past weekend, marking his seventh top five finish in 11 tournaments this season. The Villers la Ville, Belgium, native was also honored with the Big Ten's Les Bolstad Award, which is given to the golfer with the lowest stroke average (70.15) during the season. Dumont de Chassart's Big Ten Golfer of the Year honor is Illinois' 13th all-time, and he's the first to claim it in consecutive seasons since Indiana's Jorge Campillo in 2008 and 2009.
Small's Big Ten Coach of the Year honor is the 12th of his career and eighth in the last 10 years. The longtime coach directed Illinois to 10 top 10 finishes out of 11 tournaments this season with wins at the Hoosier Collegiate Invitational (Sept. 6), Boilermaker Invitational (April 10) and Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 24) before the Illini won their Big Ten record seventh straight conference title this past weekend.
Illinois senior Tommy Kuhl joined Dumont de Chassart on the All-Big Ten First Team. The Morton native was also the Illini's Sportsmanship Award honoree. Sophomore Piercen Hunt earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors.
2022 BIG TEN MEN’S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE AND INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Big Ten Golfer of the Year: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois
Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Ashton McCulloch, Michigan State
Big Ten Coach of the Year: Mike Small, Illinois
ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS
First Team
*Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois
Tommy Kuhl, Illinois
James Piot, Michigan State
*David Nyfjall, Northwestern
*Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State
*Herman Senke, Purdue
Joe Weiler, Purdue
*Griffin Barela, Wisconsin
*unanimous selections
Second Team
Piercen Hunt, Illinois
Ronan Kleu, Iowa
Mac McClear, Iowa
Ashton McCulloch, Michigan State
August Meekhof, Michigan State
Adam Wallin, Ohio State
Patrick Sheehan, Penn State
Cole Bradley, Purdue
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Tommy Kuhl, Illinois
Ethan Shepherd, Indiana
Callum Macfie, Iowa
Will Koras, Maryland
Charlie Pilon, Michigan
Brad Smithson, Michigan State
Ben Warian, Minnesota
Caleb Badura, Nebraska
David Nyfjäll, Northwestern
Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State
Patrick Sheehan, Penn State
Cole Bradley, Purdue
Jack Doherty, Rutgers
Robbie Morway, Wisconsin