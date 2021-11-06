CHAMPAIGN — Brady Boatright often received all-time quarterback status when playing football with his preteen friends.
Not necessarily because he had the best arm of the bunch — though Brady's father, Mike Boatright, says his son "has always had a cannon on him" — but because Brady would be in pain if he had to run around at other positions.
Brady was dealing with pathological flatfoot, his parents came to realize.
And doctors told them Brady should undergo surgery on both feet sooner rather than later, lest his pain continue and become worse with age.
"There were days when it just hurt to walk around the halls during school," Brady said. "I'd have to sit out during recess. I couldn't run when I had to with the travel basketball team. It was just hard for me to be active."
And that was especially problematic for Brady.
"He was a very active kid from the time he (was born)," said Ali Boatright, Brady's mother. "In third grade he was so excited to play pee-wee football ... and they ran those boys a lot. That was when he was having a lot of really intense pain in his feet."
So how did Brady Boatright rise from leading a physical-yet-impeded lifestyle to becoming the starting quarterback for a high school football team trying to reach the state quarterfinals?
By undergoing two surgeries. By fighting through a rehabilitation process after each one. By taking advantage of the opportunities afforded to him once he arrived at Centennial High School.
And, as Brady readily points out, by good fortune when it comes to family.
"My parents, they've helped me get to the place I am now," Brady said. "If they didn't do that surgery, I wouldn't be able to do anything I'm doing now."
What Brady, a senior at Centennial, is preparing for now is Saturday's Class 6A second-round playoff game between coach Kyle Jackson's 14th-seeded Chargers (6-4) and sixth-seeded Washington (8-2). Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. kickoff at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign.
"This is very important to me because this is a dream," Brady said. "I thought I would go to the playoffs in a dream. It's crazy even thinking about how I made it this far and how I get this opportunity to play in front of the people I love."
'It's really time to have surgery'
With Brady in third grade, doctors informed Ali and Mike their middle child was reaching a now-or-never moment when it came to his foot condition.
"We went back to the podiatrist who said, 'It's really time to have surgery.' And if he did have the surgery, then he would be able to recover and grow up as if it never even was an issue," Ali said. "The big thing was it was a really hard decision because Brady had been very active."
Weighing the options of Brady experiencing delayed pain-free moments versus him continuing through agony, his parents realized what needed to be done.
"He came off the (basketball) court one night crying because he was in such pain," Mike said. "I get him off to the side and his water bottle's empty. I said, 'Just wait for me to come back.' I fill up his water bottle, and the kid's already back on the court running again.
"And he's like, 'I just want to finish practice and we'll go home.'"
After two procedures, Brady could finish as many practices as he desired without that pain.
He underwent reconstructive surgery on his left foot in January 2013. The six-month recovery time included the foot being unable to bear weight for four months. The process was repeated on his right foot in September 2013, with the same recovery timeline.
And Brady couldn't participate in sports until the fall of 2014.
Ali and Mike documented Brady's recovery through numerous photographs. Brady can be seen in a wheelchair, using a push scooter or donning a protective boot.
"It was a privilege to ride the elevator with me at some points," Brady said. "We got good seating at all those WWE events and basketball games. ... I couldn't do much right then, but after I got out of that surgery I was blessed I didn't have to feel the way I did before."
Mike recalls having to "lug this kid around" during the times when Brady couldn't put weight on a foot.
"This kid's been solid since he was little," Mike said. "We had him on the couch with an ice pack flowing over his foot. We even had a little basketball hoop at the end of the couch so he could practice his shot."
The Boatrights credit Christie Clinic podiatrist Dr. Andrew Kluesner and physical therapist Dr. Emily Pisani for guiding Brady through the surgeries and recovery process.
"What we'd be doing (in rehab) was so hard, but my trainer would make it such a positive experience," Brady said. "She'd always make sure I wasn't in too much pain but (that) I was getting better at the same time and pushing through it."
It didn't take long for Brady to hop back on the horse, athletically speaking.
"The first sport he played in was YMCA basketball ... probably nine months after his second surgery and physical therapy," Ali said. "He really didn't look like he'd skipped a beat."
That didn't surprise Mike.
"This kid always had a smile on his face," Mike said. "He was always positive throughout the whole situation. You could see his confidence building, especially at the end (of rehab) when he was coming around that bend."
In fourth grade, Brady now felt like all of his friends when it came to participating in sports.
"It was a blessing to be able to do all these things I dreamed of doing again," Brady said. "I felt like I was on top of the world."
'He always had a ball in his hand'
Even so, football initially wasn't in Brady's plans. He was a basketball and baseball guy immediately after his recovery. He even played golf — not football — as a Centennial freshman.
Perhaps basketball most piqued Brady's interest because of that hoop at the end of the couch. Or because Mike had been Brady's travel coach at different times.
Regardless, Brady made his way onto Jackson's inaugural Centennial football roster in 2019 when he was a sophomore.
As a wide receiver.
"I remember this moment so well. We had a water break and I was throwing the football around to someone across the field, and I threw a 30-yard, beautiful ball," Brady said. "Coach (Jeff) Hasenstab said, 'Boatright, you're going with the quarterbacks tomorrow.' So that's how my quarterback journey started."
Brady ascended to third-string varsity and starting junior varsity quarterback that season. His parents weren't shocked by the news.
"When Brady was in middle school, I had teachers come up to me and tell me ... 'He just won't put a ball down,'" Ali said. "He always had a ball in his hand. From the time he was 2, he'd be in a down-set position for football. We know Brady is a leader and has this ridiculous athletic ability and sports IQ."
Brady said he suffered a concussion in his first JV game against Peoria back in 2019. He returned as a substitute a few weeks later versus Danville. Then he "went crazy" in the following game against Peoria Notre Dame, with efforts documented by Ali via video.
So Brady was elevated to second-string quarterback. And then DeShawn Campbell suffered an injury. Suddenly, Brady was the Chargers' QB1 entering a Week 6 showdown with rival Urbana. Centennial's homecoming game, no less.
"That game," Brady said, "I was terrified."
The Chargers finished 0-9 in Jackson's first season at the helm. But the coach at the very least found his quarterback of the future.
Brady took steps to improve his abilities, thanking quarterbacks coach and Centennial graduate Jason Fisher for providing Brady the necessary workouts.
The Chargers improved to 3-1 during the pandemic-shortened 2021 spring season, though they averaged just 14 points per game.
"He was out with the wide receivers and skill players anywhere from four to six days a week — going out during COVID, getting kicked off fields left and right," Mike said. "This kid and his teammates set up a 7-on-7 (league). ... I'm a big believer that one of the reasons they've had success this season is because of that."
'We just went crazy'
Centennial has bumped up its scoring average to 23.5 points this fall, with Brady accounting for 12 passing touchdowns against just two interceptions entering the playoffs.
"I've made smarter decisions on the field," said the 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback. "I used to not even leave the pocket. I was too scared. This year I've been improvising, and I've been seeing different things I never thought I would see."
Brady and the Chargers qualified for the playoffs with a 15-8 victory over crosstown rival Champaign Central in Week 9.
"It was always a goal," Brady said. "After that 0-9 season my goal was to get better, but to get better as a team."
Centennial earned a No. 14 seed and a long trip north to face third-seeded Chicago Kenwood last Saturday at Lane Stadium. Brady hit senior Jack Young Jr. with a second-quarter touchdown toss, and the teams carried a 7-7 tie into the final minute of regulation.
Then, standing at the Kenwood 26-yard line, Brady scrambled to his left from the pocket and found Young again. Young broke three tackles and spun his way another 15 yards into the end zone for the game-winning score. Senior Rahmello Law added an interception-return touchdown as time expired to create the 20-7 win.
"Right when I let go of that ball I was running down to celebrate the touchdown with (Young)," Brady said. "That's our chemistry, and that's our bond we have."
Ali and Mike both were in attendance for the thriller.
"Mike and I started pacing when they were getting closer to (the end zone)," Ali said. "It looked like he could've gotten sacked two different times. To escape that and throw, we just went crazy. It was amazing."
It marked Centennial's first playoff win since 2006 in the program's first postseason appearance since 2015. The Chargers can advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006 as well if they dispatch Washington, a team allowing an average of 12.5 points per game.
Brady also is looking at college playing options. He said coaching staffs at Division III Carthage (Wis.) College and Rockford University have reached out.
But that decision will wait.
Brady isn't letting this Centennial postseason run pass him by. Not after going through what he did in order to become the athlete he is.
"I can't wait to show everyone how hard we've worked for this game," Brady said. "If sophomore-year me could talk to senior-year me, there'd be a lot of questions. 'How'd you do it? How'd you go from where we're 0-9 to this season, where we're in the second round of the playoffs?' Sophomore-year me would be starstruck."