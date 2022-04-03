Early offseason Big Ten power rankings
... way-too-early Big Ten rankings for the 2022-23 season. Kevin Warren’s favorite conference won’t have a
national champion (again) on Monday night, so college basketball writer Scott Richey takes a peek into the future:
RK., TEAM COMMENT
1. Michigan Caleb Houstan or Moussa Diabate are not currently projected as NBA draft picks. Their potential return would lead to some tricky scholarship math, but Michigan would define talent-laden if it happens.
2. Illinois Should Kofi Cockburn return, the Illini’s younger supporting cast can lean on the best player in the Big Ten once more. If he doesn’t? Those younger players better be ready to take on a bigger role.
3. Michigan State The Spartans have finished worse than fifth in the Big Ten just five times under Tom Izzo. Twice in the last two seasons, though. There should be enough talent on hand to snap that downward streak.
4. Indiana Mike Woodson already talked Trayce Jackson-Davis into coming back to Indiana once. If the Hoosiers’ coach can convince him to bypass the NBA once again, it would be another significant victory.
5. Purdue The challenge is replacing Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic. The frontcourt could solve itself with 7-foot-2 William Berg joining 7-4 Zach Edey, but there’s no clear cut next guard up.
6. Rutgers Both Ron Harper Jr. and Rutgers would have to say “yes” to a fifth season, but it seems unlikely the Scarlet Knights would run off their best player if he was willing to return. Rutgers could be tough again.
7. Ohio State E.J. Liddell has already said his good-byes to Ohio State. Same for Malaki Branham. Chris Holtmann hit it big in the Class of 2022 with four top-65 players, but that doesn’t mean instant success.
8. Iowa Unless Kris Murray was just waiting for his twin brother to leave so he’d get his turn as the star, Iowa probably won’t notch another top four finish in the Big Ten. But the “other” Murray has some talent.
9. Northwestern Northwestern can basically run back this past season’s roster and give it another go if Pete Nance and Ryan Green want to use their bonus year. Whether that’s a good thing is the key question.
10. Wisconsin You’d think ranking the Badgers 10th in the 2021-22 preseason poll would have been a lesson. But Johnny Davis isn’t coming back, and Wisconsin finding another breakout star on his level is unlikely.
11. Nebraska Trev Alberts should be thankful he renegotiated Fred Hoiberg’s buyout. The Cornhuskers haven’t won more than four Big Ten games yet under Hoiberg. Don’t plan on it happening next year, either.
12. Maryland New coach Kevin Willard faces an uphill climb. He has guys like Eric Ayala (if he wants another season) and Donta Scott to build around, but Mark Turgeon/Danny Manning didn’t leave much talent.
13. Penn State No team in the Big Ten has more players signed in the Class of 2022 than Penn State’s five. The rebuild under Micah Shrewsberry is apparently youth-focused, but it’ll take some time in Happy Valley.
14. Minnesota Jamison Battle. That’s who Minnesota coach Ben Johnson has to work with moving forward. Battle’s a good centerpiece, but the reality for the Gophers are like a lot of winters in Minneapolis. Bleak.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).