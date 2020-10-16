CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood battled through his first two-plus years as the Illinois men’s basketball coach.
Not on Xs and Os and not through the scheme change — on both ends of the court — he initiated last season.
The more important battle came in setting the tone for the program.
Instituting the culture he wanted.
“Everyday guys” was Underwood’s mantra upon his arrival.
It just took, really, until the 2019-20 season for that to settle in as more than just a saying.
“New circumstances and some new stances, but I do think our culture is in a place where first day of practice Adam Miller is diving on a floor for a loose ball because he saw Ayo Dosunmu do it,” Underwood said after the Illini had their first practice of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday morning.
“(Trent Frazier is) out there taking charges, and now we’ve got everybody taking charges,” Underwood continued. “Those are the little intangible things on the court we’ve never done before. … This is the first year we’ve had some success and brought in new guys. Now we need to see how we react to that. We can’t listen to all the outside noise. We can’t listen to all the hoopla around the rankings. That doesn’t have anything to do with us getting better every day. That’s our culture.”
That’s what made Wednesday’s first official practice a little different from previous opening days in Underwood’s first three seasons. The culture is more firmly set, of course, because this is the most experienced team Underwood has had at Illinois.
Four starters return in Dosunmu, Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Kofi Cockburn. The Illini also return Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who has started 57 of 64 games in his career, plus two now eligible upperclassmen in Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson.
The infusion of talented freshmen like Miller, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins is, for this coming season, a bonus.
Illinois’ veteran turn in 2020-21 meant Wednesday’s first practice played out a little differently than previous seasons.
“It was different because there was knowledge and understanding of what it’s all about,” Underwood said. “We structured practice a little bit about that. Even though there was not a lot of new teaching stuff (Wednesday) — it was stuff we’d already done in a lot of our workouts — but we actually went up and down and strung three or four possessions together.
“We knew it would be competitive. It is a little bit different because of the understanding. You’re not teaching Xs and Os. You’re not trying to establish your culture. Those things are there — you’re continuing to work on them and build on them — but you’ve got a lot of guys that know what’s going on.”
That type of scenario is one Underwood said he would much rather have when it comes to this season in particular. The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and is affecting the season now (Illinois’ schedule is still not finalized 40 days before the season starts) and will continue to affect the season (a positive case could derail a team for three weeks).
“These guys know and understand,” Underwood said about his team. “Our changes are very minimal in terms of scheme. Our philosophy, our foundation, our culture, all of those things are in place.
“In each of those (early) years we were still tying to establish what our culture and identity was. That’s a different battle than just putting in Xs and Os and plays. That’s established. Our veterans have been great. Leadership and guys with a little maturity are of tremendous value.”
Simply having a veteran team didn’t mean that Wednesday’s first official practice for the 2020-21 season led to a shift in what the Illini worked through on the court. In that regard, practice differed only slightly from the full-team workouts Underwood shifted to in the previous two weeks.
“We did not do anything new (Wednesday) that we had not done leading into this,” Underwood said. “Everything has been kind of a buildup. (Wednesday) was just an extension of what we were doing — a lot of fundamentals and recapping everything, really, that we’d done. From there, we’ll start building.”
That didn’t diminish Underwood and his team’s excitement in being back on the court as preparations truly began for the season.
“It still makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up,” Underwood said. “It’s exciting. You’d like to bundle all that enthusiasm up and be able to spread it out through the course of the season. Our guys were excited and were bouncing off the walls ready to get after it. Now we get to start stringing together multiple days. Everything we’ve done to this point has pretty much been one or two days on and then maybe had to take a day off because of the 12-hour weeks. Now we can string some things together and start stacking stuff together.”
Veteran knowledge
College basketball is reliant on youth. But seniors are important, too. Here are 10 in the Big Ten to keep an eye on, via beat writer Scott Richey:
Geo Baker
Baker picked Rutgers when it was firmly at the bottom of the Big Ten. Now he’s the Scarlet Knights’ senior leader and go-to player in crunch time.
Jordan Bohannon
A healthy Bohannon — now that he’s had his hip issue fixed — gives Iowa another backcourt threat and serious shooter to pair with Luka Garza.
Aljami Durham
Durham has carved out an important role at Indiana. He was the Hoosiers’ best shooter in 2019-20 and shared some playmaking duties at point guard.
Luka Garza
The Iowa big man’s résumé speaks for itself. Essentially the consensus national player of the year runner-up in 2019-20, Garza is still really good.
Trent Frazier
Consider his poor three-point shooting last season an anomaly. Illinois coach Brad Underwood does, and it didn’t lessen Frazier’s importance to the Illini.
Joshua Langford
A foot injury cost the Michigan State guard last season, but, when healthy, he gives the Spartans a legit scorer. Just what Tom Izzo wants to hear.
Isaiah Livers
Livers was playing as well as anyone in the Big Ten before injuries derailed him last season. His versatility will again be key for Michigan this year.
Darryl Morsell
Maryland isn’t starting from scratch, but that’s not far off. Morsell has epitomized steady production and is a valued leader for the Terrapins.
Nate Reuvers
Has Reuvers become the next Ethan Happ or Frank Kaminsky? Not yet, but the big man has some of the same traits as those past Wisconsin greats.
Da’Monte Williams
Williams likely won’t score at Illinois like he did in high school. But he doesn’t need to considering all the other intangibles — defense, physicality — he brings.