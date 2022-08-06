Representatives from 29 area programs stopped by The News-Gazette’s Champaign office during the last five days. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say, courtesy COLIN LIKAS:
MONDAY: A-O
Seeking stabilityClay Haurberg is the fourth Argenta-Oreana football coach in the last four seasons. Following Steve Kirk‘s departure after three highly successful campaigns with the Bombers, the school employed Mike DeMeio for the condensed 2021 spring season and Conner Haltom for a winless 2021 fall slate. Before A-O can return to the heights of 2017-19 — a cumulative 30-5 record and three Class 1A postseason appearances — it needs to find level ground in the coaching department. “I know I am prepared,” said Haurberg, also the Bombers’ boys’ basketball coach. “The fact that I’ve never been the head football coach, yeah, it’s been different. But it’s good. It’s a good excitement. It’s a good nervous.” Haurberg previously has been a football assistant at A-O, Clinton and Galva. “It was really hard getting a new coach every year,” junior Ethan Mahan said. “Coach Haurberg, I’m glad he stepped in. He’s been my basketball coach, too. I’m used to him. ... I’d like to see him around for a few more years.”
TUESDAY: GCMS
Old with the newChad Augspurger spent enough time as a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football assistant coach under Mike Allen — 14 seasons — to recognize some aspects won’t need to change now that Augspurger has succeeded Allen as the Falcons’ head coach. “Coach Allen just established such a tremendous program,” Augspurger said. “It was ... how your team is a reflection of the community and you’re representing your community at all times, so that’s something that’s not going to change at all.” Improving its offense is one focus for GCMS. “Our passing offense is going to be really strong,” senior Kellan Fanson said. “During the 7-on-7s, especially (against) St. Joe over in Clifton, everything was clicking with the new offense.” Augspurger also is urging his athletes to embrace an approach that helped the Falcons to Class 2A state titles in 2017 and 2018. “He’s been on us about getting in the weight room and working together as a team,” senior Mason Kutemeier said. “That’s helped us the most.”
WEDNESDAY: PBL
Home cookingLosing a planned opponent typically isn’t good news for a high school football program. But Olympia’s move to the Sangamo Conference prior to this school year opened the door for Josh Pritchard‘s Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team to create a scheduling quirk this fall. The Panthers will contest six regular-season home games, replacing a Week 2 matchup against Olympia with a nonconference home game with Sparta. Pritchard said Bulldogs officials, with a Week 2 opening of their own to fill, offered to play the game in Paxton. “Having six home games and being able to be around our home crowd ... for a lot of the season (is awesome),” senior Kayden Snelling said. “Hopefully (we’re) getting more home games in the playoffs.” PBL received a No. 8 seed in last year’s Class 3A postseason, making it to the second round. “Getting a higher seed in the playoffs than we did last year (is a goal),” senior Kendall Swanson said. “With the home games, we should be able to make that happen.”
THURSDAY: STM
Finding big gains
Nathan Watson‘s fall 2021 St. Thomas More roster numbered 20 individuals at the beginning of the season, with seven seniors. That should mean plenty of opportunities for the Sabers’ younger athletes in the school’s upcoming third season of 8-man football. “Summer workouts went great. Every day, we all got 1 percent better,” junior Peace Bumba said. “I see a lot of improvement in our freshmen already.” Watson agrees. “There were some surprise freshmen this year, out of nowhere,” the sixth-year STM coach said. The Sabers’ physical development is spurred on by Mark Ambrose, formerly Tri-County’s football coach. Ambrose is the new STM strength and conditioning coach. “It all starts in the weight room,” said senior Matt Delorenzo, who tore his ACL last season. “Freshmen are learning technique. They’re getting better, getting stronger. Everybody’s improving strength (like) crazy from last year, and way further than I expected. If we keep working like that, we’ll be good to go.”
FRIDAY: villa Grove
Filling the void
Villa Grove needed to find a Week 1 opponent after Fisher announced it would not have a varsity team. No problem. The Blue Devils will host Bureau Valley, a northern Illinois school on Aug. 26 that was in a similar situation after Riverdale canceled its season. “When we found out we had a new opponent, everybody wasn’t like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to make a new game plan,’” senior Luke Zimmerman said. “We were happy we could still play a football game.” Senior Carson Block offered a simple explanation for why he and his teammates don’t mind facing a school with a bigger enrollment by 154 students than Villa Grove’s. “We need playoff points,” Block said. “That’s our goal is to make the playoffs, start off with a home playoff game and make a run.” Wilson, in his fifth season at Villa Grove, is glad the Blue Devils won’t pick up a forfeit win in Week 1. “When we said, ‘We’re playing Bureau Valley,’ a couple of them said, ‘Let’s blank go,’” Wilson recalled. “In other words, they’re ready to go.”