MINNEAPOLIS — Tip Reiman couldn’t have been more wide open in the end zone when he hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Peters just 5 seconds into the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Minnesota.
Illinois was lined up in its “Barge” formation with seven offensive linemen and two tight ends. No one covered Reiman breaking out for the play action pass.
Reiman quickly celebrated his touchdown — sharing a leaping chest bump with fellow tight end Luke Ford — and then turned and handed the ball to the nearest official.
That’s where Chase Brown swooped in. The Illinois running back knew it was Reiman’s first collegiate touchdown. That ball needed to wind up in the Rapid City, S.D., native’s possession, and Brown made sure it did.
“I think he was just in the moment like, ‘Hey, I just scored. Hand the ball to the ref and move on,’” Brown said. “I know that first touchdown ball — especially in college — is a big deal.”
Reiman’s touchdown was important for another reason, too. It was Illinois’ second score in what was essentially just one quarter of play. Notable given the Illini’s offensive woes in the first quarter of their previous nine games.
Isaiah Williams’ 2-yard touchdown run was Illinois’ first first quarter score of the year. Reiman’s made it a two-touchdown cushion. And the Illini held on to that advantage for Saturday’s 14-6 road win.
The offensive discussion for weeks has been about starting stronger. About finding a way to get any positive momentum for the unit at the beginning of games. The execution finally matched the planning Saturday against the Gophers.
“We’ve emphasized the early down run game and scoring early and really getting on top of it,” Reiman said. “That’s something we’ve worked on in practice, too, trying to get some tempo and speed-of-the-game stuff done early. … We try to be perfectionists in everything we do. Have constant progress in practice and games and use it all to learn.”
The Illinois offense wasn’t solely reliant on Brown as the early lead was built, but the Illini did lean on their No. 1 running back. The London, Ontario, native had four carries on Illinois’ first scoring drive abd helped set up Reiman’s touchdown with five carries on that drive.
“Chase is a beast, and the O-line is playing really well,” Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters said. “We were moving the ball on the ground in the run game. It’s opening up some things in the pass game, like that pass to Tip in the back of the end zone. We go that big set, they think we’re handing off the ball and, whoop, touchdown. It’s a good scheme. We’ve got to keep working.”
The first quarter-plus of Saturday’s game worked almost exactly how Illinois coach Bret Bielema wanted. At least going off the indicators he looks at before each game. Getting on the plus side of the turnover margin and taking an early lead against the Gophers could be key. So Tarique Barnes’ interception on Minnesota’s opening drive turning into Williams’ touchdown run was meaningful.
“Minnesota, just the way they’re wired, I believe since 2018 when they’re leading at the end of the first quarter and in the turnover margin their winning percentage is just through the roof,” Bielema said. “When they’re behind at the end of the first quarter and that progresses after that, the results are in our favor.”
That played out Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Of course, the early pair of touchdowns were the only points Illinois scored. The Illini kept it simple with a two-score advantage. Feed Brown the ball. And he finished with 33 carries for 150 yards in his third 100-plus yard rushing performance of the season.
“You don’t have to be as aggressive,” Brown said. “You’re not forcing pass plays in there, and we were able to just run the ball the way we want and work up to the second level with the O-line and continue pounding the ball. ... What it means is we’re able to play with confidence. Coach doesn’t have to second-guess his calls. We’re able to just execute. As long as we can do that, I’m confident in our offense.”
Illinois’ offensive execution really only took one hit on its first two drives in the fourth quarter. The Illini had two chances to put Minnesota away for good only for penalty-killing drives to erase them in a hurry.
“If we don’t have success on first and second down, we’re not a good third-and-long team,” Bielema said. “We’ve got to have success on early downs to get there.”
The late offensive penalties was a repeat of what happened a week prior against Rutgers. Illinois couldn’t overcome those mistakes in the home loss to the Scarlet Knights.
They did Saturday to beat Minnesota.
“We’ve got to stop hurting ourselves in the second half with penalties,” Peters said. “It got a little sketchy there at the end, but we’re gritty guys. We locked it in and stayed focused through the end. Proud of those guys for that.”