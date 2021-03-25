CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema partook in his first Illinois football spring workout on Tuesday morning inside Memorial Stadium.
Greatly enjoyed it as well, based on the coach’s comments during Wednesday’s Zoom media availability.
“It was absolutely awesome,” Bielema said. “Been a long time coming — obviously, for me, not just from last fall but three years out of college football. Been dreaming of that day.”
Bielema talks often about forging familial bonds with his athletes and coaches. But there’s no replacing the Prophetstown native’s blood family. Wife Jen and young daughters Briella and Brexli.
Good news: They’re arriving in Champaign on Friday to join Bret in a local rental.
The family is preparing to break ground on a Champaign-based lot that’ll hold their full-time home.
“It’s been extremely difficult,” Bret Bielema said. “I set a record for FaceTimes calling home and usually try to do that as best I can, but I give a lot of credit to my wife. She amazes me every day.”
The Illini are unlikely to impress Bielema quite as much. That said, they’ve already left Bielema feeling good about the early stages of the team’s 2021 spring ball slate.
“A lot of our coaches were beyond gassed up, excited, and to be honest I think all of our players were as well,” Bielema said. “We had a drill starting at 8 o’clock, and I think everybody in the stadium lined up at 8 (or) 10 minutes till.”
Bielema said he aims to work inside Memorial Stadium as much as possible for the remainder of spring ball, arguing “the more you can become comfortable in your own stadium, the better you’ll be.”
Beyond that, Bielema said he’s open to adjustment when it comes to his spring plans. He meticulously detailed them to media members during a Zoom call last week, including his Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday practices to go with a Monday, Wednesday and Friday film and recovery layout.
“Literally every day the last thing I do before I leave the building is write down what I liked about that day and what I didn’t like,” Bielema said. “We’ve adjusted Monday so that we’ll ... give them enough window to eat as much as we’d like to have them get.
“If you’re not adjusting, you’re not adapting, you’re probably going to be going backward.”
Bielema said he’s witnessed the opposite of backward progress when it comes to his players’ development during the opening months of his coaching tenure. Getting to see what that meant with an actual football in play — as he could Tuesday — only added to his assessments.
“There were guys that kind of separated themselves, from drill work we’ve seen here the first eight weeks to football work we saw on Tuesday,” Bielema said. “Competition brings out the best in people.”
The Illini are operating only in helmets for their first two spring practices, but that will change very soon.
“The game of football is played at a physicality level that you can’t emulate when you don’t have pads on, so we’ll get pads on Saturday,” Bielema said. “I’ve got the script laid out where we’re going to be able to test them in some moments that make them strain and compete against one another.”
Beyond his players, Bielema spent sufficient time Wednesday speaking about how his assistant coaches stood out during the first spring ball practice.
Bielema said he actually showed his staffers film from Tuesday’s workout to further emphasize which elements of their coaching he was pleased with.
“It’s more about living in the moment,” Bielema said. “When I see (defensive backs coach) Aaron Henry, I see a young man, 16 years old out of Immokalee, Fla., when I offered him a scholarship (at Wisconsin). And now I see a man in his 30s who’s about ready to be married and bought his first house and is coaching like as good a DBs coach as I’ve been around. I love to see the progression.”