CHAMPAIGN — It was almost as if no one was sure quite how to react Wednesday evening at Franklin Field.
In the second match of 2019 for the St. Thomas More boys’ soccer team and the first for Champaign Central’s program, neither team came out ahead on the scoreboard.
The 3-3 draw offered a far different ring than last year’s meeting between the nonconference foes, in which the Maroons rolled to a 7-0 victory. Even so, neither side was getting too high or too low after the latest matchup.
“I was proud of (the Sabers) for their fight and their heart,” STM coach James Johnson said. “However, we made a lot of mistakes.”
“St. Thomas More came out, played hard, as they always do,” Central leader Nick Clegg added. “I’m really proud of (the Maroons) to not give up.”
Wednesday’s tilt went through some major momentum shifts in front of a crowd that spilled well beyond the few available flights of metal bleachers.
The first went in favor of Central (0-0-1), when Judd Wagner kicked a perfect lead pass to a sprinting Santiago Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, the reigning News-Gazette Player of the Year and DePaul commit, booted the pass in stride and beat Sabers keeper Emery Rulon to the far side of the goal for a 1-0 edge just 53 seconds in.
“We knew coming in from last year that Judd had that ability,” Rodriguez said. “We have a great group of people on our team, and the season’s going to be a lot of fun.”
STM (1-0-1) wasn’t about to fold up shop, though. Not even with key athletes Joe Sellett and Jack Aubry hobbled by injury and seeing less time than they typically would.
“One of our big things as our program is mental toughness,” said JP Hoffman, one of two STM captains. “Our coach has really pushed us this season. He knows we’re talented. ... He knows that to get us to that next level we need to be tough in the head, not just tough with our bodies.”
An initial showing of that came less than five minutes after Rodriguez’s marker, as a Central handball in the box gave Saber newcomer Slava Boehm a penalty kick.
Maroons keeper Steven Cho flung himself right to make a low save and, for the time being, keep STM quiet.
But it wouldn’t last, as the Sabers beat Cho three times before the halftime horn to give STM a 3-1 lead.
Hoffman set up Boehm for the first, with Boehm lasering a shot into the top corner opposite a diving Cho to tie the match at 1.
Then it was Hoffman’s turn.
He first battled two Central defenders to beat Cho solo to put STM up 2-1. Hoffman later accepted a long throw from Rulon and sprinted about half the pitch with the ball at his feet to finalize another tally, giving STM a 3-1 lead.
“The first thing that comes to mind with JP Hoffman is workhorse,” Johnson said. “That guy just works his tail off.”
Clegg entered his intermission huddle uninspired by one particular aspect of the Maroons’ game.
“Our guys could’ve communicated more early on,” Clegg said, “and that caused some confusion.”
After addressing that concern and inserting Nate Allen in goal for the Maroons, Clegg also deployed a different offensive alignment for the second half.
“We noticed they were packing the box,” Rodriguez said. “So we changed to our possession-based lineup.”
It didn’t immediately pay dividends, and STM managed to trade chances with Central early after the break.
The dam broke when Spencer Bauer skied a lengthy free kick into a goal-mouth scrum. Rodriguez’s foot eventually connected to cut the Maroons’ deficit in half, at 3-2, with 21 minutes to play.
And the equalizer arrived roughly eight minutes later, courtesy a well-placed through-ball from Kyle Johnson that Rodriguez capitalized upon to tie the match at 3.
“We have a lot of guys that can come at you from different angles,” Clegg said. “To have those different levels of people giving him the ball makes us better.”
Central is dealing with plenty of change from last season’s Class 2A sectional finalist, graduating a group of eight that included playmakers Pablo Diaz and Reynaldo Zarco.
Meanwhile, the Sabers boast 11 seniors — Hoffman, Sellett, Aubry and Rulon among them — and didn’t harbor any worry over what happened versus the Maroons a year prior.
“It was a good challenge for us early in the season,” Hoffman said. “It’s a good progress point. It’s nice to see where we are going forward.”