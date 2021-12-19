CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood admits he’s about the worst coach in the country in a blowout. In his mind, as the numbers on the scoreboard get lopsided, the level of basketball won’t meet his expectations.
Underwood wants his team to play against the game — not the opponent. To play the game the same way no matter what the scoreboard shows. The Illinois coach got that Saturday afternoon against St. Francis (Pa.).
The Red Flash hung around early after making three consecutive three-pointers to start the game. Then, Illinois locked down defensively as a complement to its most efficient offensive performance of the season.
Illinois shot 65.5 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from three-point range. Held St. Francis to 26.2 percent overall shooting, too. The result was a 106-48 rout where the Illini (8-3) maintained a high level of effectiveness against the Red Flash (4-6) in front of 12,302 fans at State Farm Center.
“What you see in blowouts is sometimes you see selfish,” Underwood said. “That, we don’t do. I thought, for the most part, that (reserve) group came in and we did some good things. We played unselfish. That was Illinois basketball.”
Illinois’ offensive outburst to top the century mark for the first time this season was propelled by a single-game program record 18 made three-pointers. Alfonso Plummer went 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and scored 19 first-half points, Jacob Grandison was 4 of 6 and six more Illini made at least one three-pointer.
“That’s the way we’re designed, man,” said Kofi Cockburn as the Illini center scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. “We’re designed with really, really elite shooters. It’s just great seeing those guys elevate each other, play unselfishly and just having fun. It’s incredible, man.”
Illinois has now made double-digit three-pointers in five straight games and six of its last seven.
“We moved the ball really well,” Plummer said. “We’re all shooting with confidence.”
“We draw a lot of attention inside, too,” Grandison added. “Give credit to our big men for that.”
Illinois’ offensive efforts Saturday against St. Francis generated a shot chart that would make NBA coaches drool with 40 points in the paint and 54 points from three-pointers. Add in 12 made free throws, and that was the Illini offense — 18 of 34 three-point shooting and 20 of 24 shooting in the lane.
“That’s an NBA coach’s dream because you don’t take any hard twos,” Underwood said. “That’s what this team is capable of. There’s not a bad shooter on our team. There’s not.”
It’s a far cry from the offense Illinois ran during Underwood’s first two seasons on the job. When he had to scheme and scheme just to get Frazier or Leron Black shot opportunities.
“You guys remember the first two years here?” Underwood said. “I do vividly. We couldn’t shoot. There was no space on the floor. There’s no place, in my opinion, in today’s game for guys who can’t shoot.”