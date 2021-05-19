CHAMPAIGN — Nnanna Egwu was one of the initial roster additions for House of ‘Paign in last year’s The Basketball Tournament. Now the former Illinois center rounds out a potential starting five for the Illini alumni team alongside a trio of guards in Andres Feliz, Rayvonte Rice and Demetri McCamey and honorary alum Mike Daum in the frontcourt.
Egwu started all three games for House of ‘Paign in its quarterfinal run last summer in the team’s TBT debut. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center averaged 2.7 points and five rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.
House of ‘Paign will play close to “home” this summer as a co-host of one of four TBT regionals in July alongside Bradley alumni team Always a Brave. The games in that regional are scheduled to run July 24-28 at the Civic Center in Peoria.
Egwu spent the 2020-21 season — a second straight — with Earth Friends Tokyo Z in the second division of Japan’s B.League. Tokyo Z went 13-46 in 2020-21, with Egwu putting up 10.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and two assists per game as a starter. He shot 50.8 percent overall, 33.9 percent from three-point range (on 183 attempts) and 72.4 percent from the free throw line.
Egwu has played professionally since his 2015-16 debut in the now NBA G League with the Erie BayHawks. He also played part of another season in the G League in 2018 in addition to three seasons in Australia, parts of two in New Zealand and part of one in Malaysia before landing in Japan the past two seasons.
Egwu finished his Illinois career as the program’s all-time blocked shots leader with 201 — 24 more than Deon Thomas. The Chicago native averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for his Illini career.