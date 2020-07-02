CHAMPAIGN — Milo Eifler had his last face-to-face meeting with Illinois football coach Lovie Smith in early March.
Before the Illini’s spring practices were canceled. Before the COVID-19 pandemic changed not just sports, but the world at large.
Eifler said the message he got from Smith in that meeting was part player evaluation and part feeling out for what the redshirt senior linebacker was thinking about the coming 2020 season.
“He was reaching out to me and basically saying this is the time to step up and be a leader on this team and kind of not go though the motions anymore,” Eifler said. “That’s what I needed to hear at the time.”
Eifler clearly took the directive to heart. The Berkeley, Calif., native spoke out Wednesday about his concerns for a 2020 college football season happening during an active pandemic. Eifler has questions — legitimate ones — and he felt it was necessary to voice them.
Eifler initially shared his concerns on Twitter. That led to another conversation with Smith and one with athletic director Josh Whitman, who reached out to address his concerns.
“He just wanted to know if I had anything against Illinois,” Eifler said of Smith. “I was just raising concern for student-athletes around the country. I know there’s some college football players feeling the same way I’m feeling. That’s all I wanted to say.”
Eifler wants to use his platform as a college athlete. It’s what he did Wednesday, both on Twitter and in an hourlong conversation with Illinois media where he laid out his concerns and explained his point of view.
“What we can do is kind of limited, but as far as using our voice and using our platform, I see no problem with doing that,” Eifler said.
“In my viewpoint, I feel like if you have something to say — especially about this pandemic or the Black Lives Matters movement — you shouldn’t hold your tongue.”
Eifler wasn’t among the first wave of Illinois football players to return to campus in early June for the resumption of voluntary workouts. He spent most of the past four months back home in California with his family and then working out in Los Angeles, only returning to Champaign in the last week.
Eifler’s return to campus is set for Monday.
“I’ll be there on Monday,” he said. “I’m showing up.”
Some of Eifler’s teammates have already returned to workouts with strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez. That includes other veterans like Jake Hansen, Brandon Peters, Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski. Eifler wants to be with that group.
“I want to join up and contribute,” he said. “Not saying I haven’t been working out, but working out with your scheduled strength coach and working on your own are two different programs. It’s a hard decision. It is voluntary, but at some point what is voluntary when you want the whole team to be there? Is that necessarily voluntary?”
Conversations with his teammates that have already returned to campus and friends at other programs that have done the same has lessened some of Eifler’s anxiety. He’s a little more comfortable with the return process that will include COVID-19 testing when he arrives, a brief quarantine period and then another test before he can join his teammates.
“I’ve been talking to the guys who have been working out since June 8 and they seem pretty fine to me, so a lot of that anxiety and a lot of those problems and questions are being solved within the guys just talking with each other,” Eifler said. “We want to come back and we want to play, but we just want to make sure our health and our safety is the priority. … It’s hard when you don’t know and you’re taking this process day by day. We got through today, but are we going to get through tomorrow? I start Monday, but come Friday, am I going to be good? Those are the little questions that we have.”
Reported positive tests from other football programs across the country have caught Eifler’s attention. More than 50 teams have reported COVID-19 cases, including nearly a third of the Clemson roster testing positive. Illinois is not officially announcing any positive or negative tests, but the team is kept apprised of the testing data.
“They do relay to us that so-and-so has contracted the virus,” Eifler said. “It does have players a little skeptical. When you read the tweets or see it on Instagram or Twitter you’re like, ‘That could be me.’ We have a couple group chats within the guys. It keeps on going every week or every day there’s a new case or a new story.
“I’m just waiting until we can all just calm down and have no cases, but that’s not going to happen any time soon. I just want to make sure at Illinois we’re going by the protocols, which we are.”
The crux of the issue is there are no hard and fast answers now with the start of the 2020 season just two months away. Eifler wants to return to the football field. He also understands the seriousness of the pandemic.
The latter is especially true given his mom, Dr. Rachel Morello-Frosch, is a professor and environmental health scientist at UC Berkeley.
“She’s telling me the real deal facts,” Eifler said. “I didn’t know it was this severe. From the bottom of my heart, I love football. I want to play with the guys. I want to run through the tunnel again. We’ve got a lot of teams that beat us last year we should have beat. The personal side, what if I catch it and can’t go see my parents anymore?”
Eifler is trying to balance his desire to play football this fall with how the pandemic could affect his own health. Right now, he has more questions than answers. The return to campus process has gone OK at Illinois. But what about training camp? The start of the season? Travel?
That’s where some of Eifler’s frustration has set in.
“It’s all up in the air,” he said. “That causes some frustration within the players just because we’re anxious to get out there. … The football player in me wants to put on pads right now. At the same time, you’ve got to go through all these little things.
“Just leaving the house to go to the grocery store, I know everybody has been a little scared, like, ‘Man, what if I go eat with my friend on Friday and go out to an outdoor seating restaurant or something like that?’ You want to do those things, but I know in the back of your head you’re like, ‘Dang, I don’t know. Is it right?’”
A decision on the 2020 college football season has to be made soon.
Illinois is set to play its season opener against Illinois State at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4. That’s just 65 days away.
Eifler would simply like a little guidance from the NCAA. Plus some understanding that athletes are at risk.
“We’re not superheroes,” Eifler said. “I want the NCAA to know that and be more vocal. They have all the power in the world. They kind of control what we’re doing right now. We need reassurance from those people that we’re going to be taken care of the right way and not just put aside.
“We’re humans, too. I just want that reassurance — that OK — from the NCAA. It’s not a deal-breaker, but they definitely play a big role. … I just want to know that the NCAA cares because they haven’t for a long time.”