CHAMPAIGN — Milo Eifler on Tuesday became the second Illinois linebacker to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The senior joined Jake Hansen in making the professional plunge, with Hansen announcing his intentions on Monday.
"From the moment I arrived at Illinois, I was overwhelmed by the number of individuals who committed themselves to my development both as a football player and a man," Eifler wrote on Twitter. "It has been an absolute honor to wear the orange and blue at Memorial Stadium in front of the best fans in the country.
"To my teammates, my brothers, thank you for always having my back. We stood shoulder to shoulder both on and off the field, sharing memories that'll last forever. ... And now it's time for me to take the next step in my journey."
Eifler becomes the fourth Illini to publicly acknowledge such a departure from the program, alongside Hansen, offensive lineman Kendrick Green and receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe.
The alternative for these seniors and others is utilizing an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarterback Brandon Peters, offensive linemen Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe and long snapper Ethan Tabel have chosen that path.
The former Washington athlete played in 18 games and made 17 starts at linebacker after sitting out the 2018 season because of NCAA transfer rules. Eifler turned in 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery across 12 games last year, then notched 27 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss and a sack in five contests this season. Eifler missed three games in 2020 because of injury.
Eifler and Hansen constituted half of the Illini's key linebacker corps before injuries began decimating the defense in the latter half of this year. Junior Khalan Tolson and sophomore Tarique Barnes made up the other half of the unit, and both suffered season-ending injuries for which they've already had surgery.