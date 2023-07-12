Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Late last month, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS highlighted five noteworthy Week 1 games in the local prep football lineup for this coming season. Following Monday’s release of all schedules statewide by the IHSA, Likas explores eight more area contests worth keeping an eye on:
Week 2: Pontiac at Prairie Central
This traditionally is a hotly contested Livingston County rivalry game, but there’s likely to be some different emotions attached on Sept. 1. This will be the Hawks’ first home game since the tragic deaths of Class of 2023 members Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr earlier this year.
Week 3: Mahomet-Seymour at QND
QND stands for Quincy Notre Dame, the team coached by former Illini Jack Cornell. Jon Adkins’ Bulldogs have quite a few key players to replace from last year’s second consecutive Class 5A quarterfinalist, and the Raiders on Sept. 8 will want to avenge losses to M-S in each of the last two years.
Week 4: Champaign Central at Centennial
Champaign’s crosstown rivalry affair returns to Tommy Stewart Field on Sept. 15. Kyle Jackson’s Chargers have found a groove in the last two seasons, cracking the Class 6A playoffs in each. Tim Turner’s Maroons are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
Week 5: Schlarman at St. Thomas More
Eight-man football always will have a home on a list like this moving forward. Head over to North Mattis Avenue on Sept. 23 for a version of the game, courtesy Bob Lehmann’s Hilltoppers and Nathan Watson’s Sabers. STM rolled to a 40-0 win over Schlarman last year.
Week 6: Tuscola at Clinton
The Central Illinois Conference looks a bit different these days, with both Sullivan/Okaw Valley and St. Teresa out after last school year. But Andy Romine’s Warriors and Ron Bass’ Maroons still are around, and they’re always going to play one another tough, including on Sept. 29.
Week 7: Monticello at PBL
Both Cully Welter’s Sages and Josh Pritchard’s Panthers were middle of the pack in a tough Illini Prairie Conference last fall. This game could have significant playoff implications when Paxton-Buckley-Loda hosts on Oct. 6, as was the case last year in Piatt County.
Week 8: Salt Fork at Oakwood
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin has been ruling the Vermilion Valley Conference roost, but Joe Hageman’s Storm and Cameron Lee’s Comets want to change that. Plus, their games against one another tend to be blue-collar, hard-hitting affairs. Oct. 13 is likely to bring another.
Week 9: Unity at Monticello
It’d be tough to make a list like this and leave off a team coached by Scott Hamilton. The Rockets soared to the Class 3A semifinals last fall and are returning a fair bit of talent from that roster. On Oct. 20, Welter’s Sages will try to defeat Unity for the first time since 2018.