CHARLESTON — Marty Simmons is in the midst of a new challenge about 75 miles from where he starred as a player at Lawrenceville High School.
Simmons, 57, has weathered highs and lows in his second year at the helm of the Eastern Illinois men’s basketball program.
“I love being the coach here,” Simmons said this week after a practice inside Lantz Arena. “I love coaching the guys that we get to coach and the community is very supportive. A lot of people from my hometown, my family, friends, they come to games. I’ve always said that the state of Illinois has the best high school basketball. I feel blessed and honored to have the opportunity.”
The lows weren’t entirely unexpected. Simmons inherited a program that has only recorded one winning season since last qualifying for a postseason tournament in 2014-15.
That tournament — which saw the Panthers advance to the second-round in the CIT — is Eastern’s only postseason appearance since the 2001 NCAA tournament. The Panthers have only made two NCAA tournaments in the program’s history, with the first happening in 1992.
Barring a stunning run in the next few weeks, the NCAA tournament drought will likely extend into next season. The Panthers carried an 8-18 record into Saturday afternoon’s Ohio Valley Conference game at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. EIU is 4-9 in league play heading into the weekend, tied in eighth place in the OVC with Lindenwood and Arkansas Little Rock. Only the top eight teams in the 10-team conference make the OVC tournament, which runs March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.
But signs of a potential turnaround under Simmons are on the horizon.
Big win in Iowa CityThe Panthers finished 5-26 last season, with only three wins against Division I opponents in Simmons’ first season.
His second season at EIU will likely be remembered for what the Panthers accomplished on Dec. 21 when they beat Iowa 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Panthers closed as a 31.5-point underdog at Caesars Sportsbook, making them the only team to beat a 30-point favorite in the last 30 years, per ESPN Stats and Info.
“We finally put everything together that day,” EIU sophomore guard Dan Luers said. “We really got out and ran well, and I feel like we were confident going in. Obviously we were huge underdogs, but the feeling in the locker room wasn’t that way. We always feel like we have a chance to win.”
That win was the second installment of a four-game winning streak that lifted the Panthers to a 6-9 record at turn of the the new year. But EIU is just 2-9 since the calendar flipped to 2023, winning 70-63 at home against Little Rock on Jan. 14 and defeating UT Martin 77-75 at Lantz Arena on Thursday night.
“We opened up conference play winning our first couple of games,” Simmons said. “We play a lot of good stretches during games, but our ability to remain focused and play the full 40 (minutes) has been a problem.”
Iowa was among three Big Ten games on the Panthers’ nonconference slate. Illinois hosted EIU in both teams’ season opener on Nov. 7 and Brad Underwood’s program beat the Panthers 87-57 at State Farm Center in Champaign. Ohio State earned a 65-43 win against the Panthers on Nov. 16 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
“Obviously the opportunity to play up at Illinois was special,” Simmons said. “Being so close and the respect that we have for coach Underwood and their program and having grown up in this state, I thought that was a big thing.”
Some of their top optionsMisfortune has been part of the Panthers’ current predicament. Leading scorer Kinyon Hodges was in the midst of several standout performances — averaging 23.3 points per game during a three-game stretch from Jan. 14-21 — before being temporarily sidelined by a concussion.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior guard returned to the Panthers lineup for a road game against Lindenwood on Feb. 2, only to be involved in an incident with a fan before being internally disciplined by the program. Hodges, who appeared to reach out and try to strike a fan near the court during the game, did not play in the team’s 65-61 loss to Tennessee State last Saturday but returned to score 14 points in the Panthers’ two-point win against UT Martin on Thursday night.
“He made a mistake,” Simmons said. “He’s a terrific young man, and I know he regrets it. I know he’s sorry. I know we all can learn from that.”
Hodges is averaging 13.8 points per game and leads a trio of Panthers who are averaging more than eight points per game. Yaakema Rose Jr., a former Springfield Lanphier standout who earned NJCAA Division II All-American honors at Parkland College in Champaign, is averaging 9.4 points in his first season with the Panthers. The 5-9, 185-pound Rose spent three seasons at Missouri St. Louis after his Parkland career and before he transferred to EIU.
Caleb Donaldson, a 6-5, 195-pound native who shined his senior year of high school at Bloomington High School, is chipping in 8.7 points in his first season with EIU. The junior guard spent his first three seasons at St. Cloud State, a Division II school in Minnesota.
“We want to get after teams on defense because we feel like our defense can lead into offense,” said Luers, a 6-5, 210-pound guard from Lebanon, Ohio who is averaging 4.4 points and has started 12 games. “That’s just what we try to do: get after teams on defense and get steals, loose balls, stuff like that.”
Trying to find consistencyWhen Simmons was the coach at Evansville, the Purple Aces regularly ranked in the the top five of the Missouri Valley Conference in points per game. He coached the Purple Aces from 2007 until 2018, compiling a 197-219 record.
This season’s Panthers are content to win games on the other side of the ball. Eastern ranks ninth in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring offense and field goal percentage and last in rebounding offense, but ranks first in steals and turnover margin.
“When we’re active and we’re getting deflections and we’re getting after it, we’re able to score off our defense, that really helps us,” Simmons said, “I feel like we have gotten better offensively, we haven’t shot the ball probably as as well as we’d like, but I think for the most part our guards have done a pretty good job taking care of the basketball.
“We’ve gotten the ball inside pretty well at times. Again, just that consistency thing, and staying with things that make us successful, we have to do a better job of.”
Putting their trust in Simmons
Prior to his stint at Evansville, where he played in college after transferring from Indiana and where his No. 50 is retired, Simmons was the coach at SIU-Edwardsville. He went 88-59 from 2002-07 with the Cougars when they were still a D-II program.
Simmons isn’t a stranger in this part of Illinois. He was a high school star at Lawrenceville, winning The News-Gazette’s first All-State Player of the Year honor in 1983. Lawrenceville won back-to-back Class A state titles in Champaign in 1982 and 1983, with Simmons leading the way on teams that went 34-0 in both seasons.
But it wasn’t just his impressive high school and college playing career credentials that caught the eye of EIU athletic director Tom Michael when he hired Simmons in March 2021 to replace Jay Spoonhour.
“(We needed) someone that’s going to develop our basketball players over the time that they’re in our program to continually get better,” Michael said. “Marty has a history of being able to take individuals and over the course of their career that they have been in his program, they have gotten better on the basketball floor.”
New weight room key pieceSimmons sees plenty around the program that could reverse two-plus decades of inconsistent success.
The Panthers have only had three winning seasons since Henry Domercant, Kyle Hill and coach Rick Samuels led EIU to the 2001 NCAA tournament, and the five wins EIU had in Simmons’ debut season were the fewest in program history since EIU joined the D-I ranks in the 1981-82 seaosn.
“Last year was tough,” Simmons said. “This year has been better. We’re not getting the results (yet) but the support that we’ve received, from the athletic department to the administration, everybody’s been off the charts.
“We’re going to do things the right way. Our guys are going to go to class, and they’re going to graduate. And sometimes when you do that, maybe it takes just a little bit longer. But I do believe that we’ve made progress. We’re on the right track.”
A bright new weight room down the hallway from the First Mid Court inside Lantz Arena is also a plus.
Furnished with new equipment and decorated with an oversized EIU logo, the facility should help the Panthers remain competitive in a balanced OVC. At least that’s the belief from Simmons, Michael and those closely connected to the Panthers.
“We went from a situation where we didn’t show recruits what the old weight room looked like to a point where this is a focal point of really emphasizing that we care about the strength and conditioning aspect of it,” Michael said.
It’s now a situation that the Panthers are ready to make the most of.
“It’s a great experience being a part of the program,” Luers said. “It’s a lifetime achievement for a lot of guys, including myself. It’s really a great opportunity for us.”