CHARLESTON — Marty Simmons was one of the first people Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael heard from after the Panthers opted not to renew Jay Spoonhour’s contract as men’s basketball coach on March 4.
Simmons wasn’t the only interested coach despite the Panthers finishing 9-18 last season and in 10th place in the 12-team Ohio Valley Conference.
Interest pops any time one of the 357 Division I head coaching positions open up, with coaches looking to take the next step in their career or get another shot.
The 56-year-old Simmons stayed near the top of EIU’s list throughout the process, and he was named the Panthers’ next coach on Wednesday, becoming just the fourth person to hold that title since the program transitioned to Division I in the early 1980s.
“The number of coaches that reached out on his behalf — people that I trust and know and have really, really strong relationships — the way they spoke of him was an important part of the process,” Michael told The News-Gazette on Wednesday afternoon. “I was very pleased with the pool of candidates that we had and the interest of it. It says that, in the basketball world, the opportunity to be a Division I coach is really special.”
“That opportunity is relished by a lot of individuals,” Michael continued. “It also says that ... there’s a lot of coaches who believe they can win at EIU and they believe our conference is a really strong basketball conference.”
Simmons takes over at EIU after spending the past three seasons as a special assistant to Clemson coach Brad Brownell. That followed 11 seasons at Evansville and five at Southern Illinois Edwardsville when it was still a Division II program. Simmons holds a 272-234 overall record as a head coach.
Michael certainly knew of Simmons but had only met him once in the mid-2000s at an IHSA event in Peoria where they were both honored. Simmons’ name is recognizable in Illinois high school basketball circles since he led Lawrenceville to consecutive 34-0 seasons and Class A state championships in 1982 and 1983.
That Simmons has east central Illinois roots was just an added bonus in Michael’s opinion. The same for his connections in Illinois and Indiana having spent most of his coaching career in those two states.
What sold Michael was the consistent message he got from everyone he spoke to about Simmons. What the EIU athletic director was getting was a legitimate basketball mind — a coach able to teach and develop players.
That’s important at EIU.
“Ayo Dosunmu isn’t coming to Eastern Illinois,” Michael said, referencing Illinois’ consensus All-American. “We’re not getting the five-star kids. We’re going to have to get kids that are going to need to be developed and are going to need to be taught and just continue to get better while they’re here. I’m extremely confident Marty can do that with his basketball acumen and basketball experience.”
The other part of the consistent message Michael got about Simmons was how the other coaches in the OVC might feel about having to square off against a Simmons-coached team.
“When a coach calls and says, ‘Here’s what I do know about Marty, Tom, the other coaches in the OVC aren’t going to want to play against his teams,’” Michael said. “That’s as strong of a recommendation as someone can give.”
Simmons will take over an EIU program that struggled this past season and had just two winning seasons in Spoonhour’s nine-year run. His predecessor, Mike Miller, had just a single winning record in seven years after replacing Rick Samuels, who was not retained in 2005 after posting a 360-360 record in 25 seasons.
Michael was clear about the vision for EIU basketball. The Panthers might not be Belmont or Murray State when it comes to available resources for the program, but building the program to be competitive at the top of the league is still the goal.
What Morehead State did this season in the OVC shows a way forward for EIU. The Eagles hadn’t won more than 14 games in coach Preston Spradlin’s first four seasons, but broke out of the scene in 2020-21 with a 23-8 record, an OVC tournament title and their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.
“You have to believe that’s more than just catching lightning in a bottle,” Michael said. “That that’s a blueprint that can have some success. You find the right guy that’s going to work hard on the recruiting piece, work hard in the gym and bring those kids in here who are going to represent EIU on and off the court in the right way. Develop the right culture and all those other things that are necessary to build a program. Then I think we can have that success.”