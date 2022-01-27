CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois football program is at a tipping point heading into the 2022 season.
The Panthers did it all right off the field during the last three seasons.
Records were set with team GPA gains. Community involvement skyrocketed.
Success on the field didn’t happen at the same level. EIU went 3-26 in Adam Cushing’s first three years — a single victory each season — as he rebooted the roster. Youth and inexperience was an issue.
The latter is still prevalent. The Panthers have 52 returning second-year players for the 2022 season compared to just 33 returning upperclassmen.
They also signed 11 freshmen in the Class of 2022, including Westville offensive lineman Bryce Burnett, and added four junior college transfers and transfer quarterback Iraken Armstead II out of Virginia.
That’s the situation facing new coach Chris Wilkerson.
The former EIU football player and assistant coach, officially hired Wednesday, takes over a program both in the thick of a rebuild but also in flux after Cushing left to become Duke’s offensive line coach earlier this month in a surprising move. Wilkerson becomes the second football coach EIU athletic director Tom Michael, a former Illinois men’s basketball player and athletic administrator, has hired since he took his current role with the Panthers in July 2014. He fired Kim Dameron, hired in January 2014 by former EIU athletic director Barbarba Burke, in 2018 after Dameron went 27-30.
“When you make the change like we had to three years ago, it’s because we needed to fix a lot of things,” Michael told The News-Gazette on Wednesday afternoon. “I think the way you look at it right now is it’s not a rebuild to fix a lot of things. It’s to continue to build on what’s in place. That’s what, hopefully, we can really set the tone for with the new leadership through spring ball and the recruiting piece here in short order before the Feb. 2 signing date.”
Michael said his discussions with Wilkerson centered more on restoring EIU as a football program rather than scrapping everything in place and starting over again. Wilkerson knows quite a bit about EIU at its peak.
He played for the Panthers 1991-94 and joined the late Bob Spoo’s coaching staff in 1995. Wilkerson led EIU’s special teams from 1995-2001 and also had stints as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and defensive line coach. The Panthers reached the FCS playoffs four times and won two Ohio Valley Conference championships in the span that coincided with College Football Hall of Famer Tony Romo starring as EIU’s quarterback from 1999-2002.
“What really resonates with me is I feel like Chris looks at this as maybe part of his responsibility being a former player and former coach is a need to come back here and get this fixed because it’s his program,” Michael said. “That passion right there is incredible, and it will be portrayed to recruits and be portrayed to our current team. When we had Chris here on campus, he said, ‘Listen, I really want this job and I can do this job, but if you guys feel that there’s someone better for the program, then that’s what’s most important to me is the program.’”
Michael ultimately didn’t find someone he felt better suited for the task of revitalizing EIU than Wilkerson. The Indianapolis native has spent the last nine years leading the University of Chicago program and posted a 51-27 record, with the Division III team not playing in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Before that, he filled several different roles in nine seasons at Dartmouth from 2005-13 and coached special teams and defense at San Jose State from 2002-04.
Wilkerson first applied for the EIU job three years ago after Dameron was fired. That’s when he first popped up on Michael’s radar, and the EIU athletic director followed his last three seasons closely.
“When Adam decided to leave, we wanted to get to learn more about Chris,” Michael said. “Each conversation we had with him really reinforced his passion for EIU and his desire for the program to be successful. Having experience being a defensive coach and coordinator, having been an offensive coach and calling plays and also experience running special teams, it made him a really, really good candidate for us.”
So did the fact Wilkerson played for Spoo and coached with Spoo before EIU’s all-time leader in wins with 144 retired after the 2011 season. That wasn’t a deal-breaking criteria in the coaching search, but Michael said it would be hypocritical if he spoke highly of the EIU football program and the experience it provides and then dismiss it as unimportant in a coaching candidate.
“That part of it is certainly, I would say, a bonus for sure,” Michael said. “First and foremost, we had to make sure we got a good coach, good recruiter and good teacher. He’s all of those things. Being a former student-athlete here is just really great, too, because he can talk about it. I use the word passion so much because when you talk to Chris, that’s absolutely what comes out in his voice and everything he does when he talks about Eastern.”