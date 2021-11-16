Eleven area prep football players earned inclusion in the latest Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state teams, which were announced Tuesday morning.
Mahomet-Seymour junior quarterback Wyatt Bohm cracked the Class 5A listing. He threw for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns for a Bulldogs team that finished 11-1 and advanced to a 5A quarterfinal.
Four local athletes made the Class 3A all-state cut: Monticello senior Joey Sprinkle, Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Tyler Smith and Unity seniors Austin McDaniel and Dillon Rutledge.
Sprinkle was the second-year quarterback for the Sages (8-2), who finished their season in the 3A playoffs' second round. He threw for 2,606 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for another 12 scores.
Smith compiled 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground for the Panthers (7-3), who also were ousted in the 3A postseason's second round. Smith added 76 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery as a linebacker defensively.
McDaniel anchors the defensive line for the Rockets (12-0), who are vying for a Class 3A state championship game berth this weekend against Mt. Carmel. He's racked up 74 tackles and six sacks on the season.
Rutledge is a key pass-catcher for quarterback Blake Kimball on that same Rockets team. Rutledge has amassed 75 receptions for 907 yards and 10 touchdowns entering Saturday's 2 p.m. semifinal kickoff with the Golden Aces.
In Class 2A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Mason Hackman and Westville senior Rylee Edwards were recognized as all-state picks.
Hackman was a receiver and defensive back for the Blue Devils (10-1), who were eliminated from the 2A playoffs in the second round. He caught 46 passes for 950 yards and 18 touchdowns as a top target for quarterback Dawson Dodd.
Edwards was integral on both the offensive line and defensive line for the Tigers (7-3), who went out in the 2A postseason's first round. He put up 80 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery on the season.
And in Class 1A, another four area athletes made the all-state listing: Arcola senior Beau Edwards, Iroquois West senior Clayton Leonard and Ridgeview/Lexington's Evan Antonio (senior) and Kaden Farrell (junior).
Edwards was the first-year quarterback and a returning defensive back for the Purple Riders (9-3), who saw their season end in the 1A playoff quarterfinals. Edwards threw for 889 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushed for eight scores and intercepted nine opposing passes to go with 74 tackles.
Leonard is an Illinois football commit who powered the offensive and defensive lines for the Raiders (8-3), who made the 1A postseason's second round in their first playoff appearance since 2006. Leonard sported 40 tackles, two sacks and a blocked punt defensively for the season.
Antonio is a linebacker and punter for the Mustangs (8-4), who can qualify for the 1A state championship game with a win this weekend. He's booked 113 tackles and five tackles for loss defensively on the season.
Farrell is the leading offensive threat for Ridgeview/Lexington, which visits Lena-Winslow in a 2 p.m. Saturday semifinal as the latest chapter of its first playoff appearance since 2012. Farrell boasts 1,977 yards and 22 touchdowns rushing and also has caught four scoring passes.