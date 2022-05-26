Men’s tennis
What happened
Could things be trending toward an all-Florida final? Top-seeded Ben Shelton and reigning NCAA singles champion Sam Riffice are on opposite sides of the bracket and just two wins away from facing each other in a potential title match after Wednesday’s Sweet 16 victories. Shelton handle Ohio State’s JJ Tracy 6-4, 6-4, and Riffice beat LSU’s Ronnie Hohmann 6-4, 6-3.
What’s next
Possibly more upsets in the making. Kentucky’s Gabriel Diallo already has two wins against seeded opponents under his belt this week after beating Baylor’s Adrian Boitan in the first round and Ohio State’s Matej Vocel on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7 Wildcats standout has another shot in Thursday’s Elite Eight against No. 3-seeded Tennessee star Adam Walton.
Women’s tennis
What happened
Like for the men, three of Wednesday’s eight matches were moved indoors to Atkins Tennis Center. That’s where Southern Cal’s Eryn Cayetano won to make sure Texas’ Peyton Stearns wasn’t the only seeded player left in the field. N.C. State’s Abigail Rencheli pulled off the upset of the day beating No. 1 seed and reigning NCAA singles champion Emma Navarro, of Virginia.
What’s next
Stearns and Cayetano might be the presumed favorites as the only remaining seeded players, but only one will still have a shot at a national championship after Thursday’s Elite Eight given they play each other. That leaves the door open for a number of under-the-radar contenders, including Stanford’s Connie Ma, who is the only freshman left in the field.
Scott Richey