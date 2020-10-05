CHAMPAIGN — The Emerald Coast Classic was officially canceled Monday, marking a notable change to Illinois' nonconference schedule. The Illini were originally scheduled to face Florida and either Oregon or Iowa State in the multi-team event on the campus of Northwest Florida State in Niceville, Fla., in late November.
"The landscape in college basketball has changed dramatically this season when you factor in the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the new scheduling policies implemented by the NCAA," tournament director Maury Hanks said in an official release. "Teams were also concerned about traveling long distances with the threat of COVID-19.
"We are disappointed because we had an incredible lineup but we understand the concerns the teams have. All of the teams have expressed a desire to participate in the tournament in the near future."
The Emerald Coast Classic will resume play Nov. 26-27, 2021 with CBS Sports Network televising exclusive coverage of the tournament. Illinois last played in the tournament in 2015.
"We were looking forward to playing in the Emerald Coast Classic," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It's a great tournament. We hope to return in the near future."
Both Iowa State coach Steve Prohm and Oregon coach Dana Altman also weighed in on the tournament's cancellation.
"Our program was looking forward to playing in the Emerald Coast Classic as part of a real tough field," said Prohm, whose team captured the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic championship. "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond anyone's control that won't be able to happen this season. We look forward to returning to the event in the future."
"We are disappointed that we are unable to compete in the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic," Altman added. "We have always been impressed by events hosted by Global Sports and were looking forward to a competitive field once again."