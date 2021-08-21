ST. JOSEPH — Emotions already were flowing through St. Joseph-Ogden’s Glenn Fisher Athletic Complex on Friday evening before the blue tarp eventually dropped.
On a calm, warm night, as the sun slowly dipped below the treeline west of the high school, Dick Duval was the man of the hour.
It was clear when well-wishers approached Duval, who has been battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year, and shared a handshake or hug.
It was clear when hundreds of community members applauded in unison while Duval and his wife, Lynda, rode a golf cart through a human tunnel of Spartans football players and coaches.
And it was clear when SJ-O superintendent Brian Brooks handed Duval a plaque signifying his entry into the school’s athletic hall of fame.
A plaque that Duval gazed down at for a few moments before hoisting it in the air to another round of applause. But the crown jewel of this outpouring of appreciation for the Spartans’ most successful football coach arrived when a large blue tarp was ripped away from the base of the football field’s scoreboard.
Revealing a placard that reads “DICK DUVAL FIELD.”
“It’s awesome,” said Kiel Duval, Dick’s son and SJ-O’s boys’ basketball coach. “He was on a radio show (Friday), and he talked about how when his grandkids come out here they’ll always see that and they’ll think, ‘That’s PaPa’s field.’”
Duval stood on the back of the golf cart to watch the placard’s unveiling. But the impact of seeing his name permanently attached to a field he called home for 28 years took him to a seated position.
He brought his left hand to his eyes before raising his right hand in a salute to the packed Dick Duval Field home bleachers.
“You never even think about that stuff,” Kiel Duval said. “We obviously knew the teams he had were pretty good. But the naming of the field, that never crosses your mind.”
While the honor on its surface pertained to Dick Duval’s 251 victories, five state runner-up trophies, 26 postseason berths and 28 winning seasons on the gridiron between 1988 and 2015, there clearly is more to this dedication than what the Hall of Fame football coach achieved with his SJ-O teams.
After all, Duval also has been a math teacher, baseball coach, athletic director, scoreboard operator and all-around constant presence within the community since arriving during the late 1980s.
Keith Sjuts, the veteran SJ-O public-address announcer, acknowledged as much moments before the tarp dropped.
“To many, his legacy is on the football field. To those who know him best, his true legacy is what he accomplished in the classroom and away from the football field,” Sjuts said. “Our community is a better place because Dick Duval and his entire family came through St. Joseph-Ogden.”
Brooks said the decision by the Spartans’ board of education in May 2020 to attach Duval’s name to the school’s football field was “one of the quickest things our board’s taken action on.”
“Dick asked me that (Friday) morning. He said, ‘I’m humbled by the board. I’m sure it was a tough decision.’ I said, ‘Well, actually, it’s one of the easiest decisions they’ve made,’” Brooks said. “You don’t name something after somebody even just for having success. ... Our board takes that seriously, and for Dick, it was easy because of the fact he has impacted so many people in so many different ways.”
Dalton Walsh, an assistant coach on the staff of current SJ-O football coach Shawn Skinner, was the Spartans’ quarterback during Duval’s last state runner-up team in 2013. Walsh agreed Duval’s effect on younger Spartans like himself extended beyond learning about football.
“He helped me for that next stage of life,” Walsh said. “I know how many people he impacted, and I’m just so happy for him that he gets this and gets this night. It’s for him.”
Duval spent the next several minutes after the unveiling posing for photos in front of the sign with family and friends. There were plenty of smiles, but also plenty of tears and red eyes.
Kiel Duval said his father “never thought that it would get to this point” — that SJ-O’s football field could be named in his honor.
But it could get to that point. It did. And it will remain that way forever.
“He literally bleeds maroon and Columbia blue,” Brooks said. “It’s really special to see him, to be able to sit back and watch him get the recognition he deserves.”