CHAMPAIGN — The type of success Illinois basketball has had the past three seasons was a decade and two coaching changes in the making.
Three 20-win campaigns. A pair of Big Ten titles — one tournament, one regular season. It’s a level of success not seen in Champaign since Bruce Weber took Bill Self’s players and turned them into a national championship contender in the 2004-05 season.
The foundational players to that success as Brad Underwood’s rebuild reached completion are now all gone. Andres Feliz has already advanced to the top league in Spain. Ayo Dosumu just finished a standout rookie season for the Chicago Bulls.
And five-year stalwarts Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams exhausted their eligibility in the 2021-22 season, with two-time All-American Kofi Cockburn also deciding he’d accomplished all he could in Champaign.
End of an era, yes, but nothing new in college basketball. The difference is that group put Illinois in a place to at least try to keep it going.
“In college sports, you never keep them forever,” Underwood said. “There’s no lifetime contracts. ... Everybody wants to look at the players that you lose. To me, it speaks volumes to the fact we had Ayo Dosunmu three years. We had Kofi three years. We had guys who stayed in our program. To me, that’s such an unbelievably positive thing.
“I’m elated for the guys that are here. I’m elated for the process of which they achieve success. That’s the stuff that carries into a program and carries over. The faces change and the jersey numbers may change, but I think when you’ve got character people and keep bringing in talented guys, it gives you a chance every year.”
How Illinois will have a chance to compete at the highest level in the 2022-23 season and beyond is going to change, though.
It has to.
Building around fifth-year players like Frazier and Williams or guys like Dosunmu and Cockburn who stick around for three years despite at least testing the professional basketball waters isn’t how college basketball works anymore.
Kansas just won a national championship with a mostly home-grown roster. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack stuck around for four years. Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris and Mitch Lightfoot have only known Jayhawks basketball.
Self had an old team.
A common trait among the teams that have reached the Final Four in the last decade. But that kind of national championship-winning team built with guys who stayed might well be a thing of the past.
“Those days are done,” Underwood said. “Those days probably aren’t happening anymore. Those guys were there four years. They were teammates for four years. They all hung together. Agbaji, I think, put his name in once. Usually, if you’re good enough at that level, your’e going to test the waters and potentially go.”
The transfer portal, coupled with a free one-time transfer, has created a scenario where teams can teams can skip getting old and just stay old. Kansas filled in the gaps on its roster with a fifth-year guard in Remy Martin and a seventh-year guard in former Illini (and Blue Demon and Cyclone) Jalen Coleman-Lands.
Illinois will try to do the same in 2022-23. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. is already on board. A senior wing boosting an otherwise young team. The Illini also have three more open scholarships to work with this offseason even if Underwood chooses not to use all of them.
Affected the most with what’s de-facto free agency in college basketball is younger players. Highly regarded high school recruits who potentially turn into sparingly used freshmen as coaching staffs bolster their rosters with veterans through the portal and lean more into experience than potential.
“Will high school kids stay patient if they don’t play right away?” Underwood said. “If they average 12 a game will they go into the portal to see if they can better their situation in (name, image and likeness)?”
Underwood has publicly spoken about his desire to continue recruiting high school players and developing them. He’s also backed that up by signing four recruits in the Class of 2022. Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers could become the next core group of the Illinois basketball program.
But Underwood also isn’t thinking all that long-term anymore. Trying to decipher what his team could be four years from now is mostly a fool’s errand. Roster turnover, which is soaring between the combination of the portal and name, image and likeness deals, comes for every program.
“Your mindset is not about four years and building anymore,” Underwood said. “It can’t be that. I’ve broken it down into two-year segments. You hope you have guys longer than that. We’re going to continue to recruit freshmen here. It fits the Illinois way and hope that we can develop them and hope they don’t leave.
“We have challenges with upperclassmen getting them in school. That’s a real situation here. It’s the way we’re going to continue to do it, but we’ve had to tweak it some.”
Underwood knows all about sweeping roster turnover. His time as a junior college coach at Dodge City (Kan.) and Daytona Beach (Fla.) meant mostly new rosters on a yearly basis. Not that he wants to replicate those experiences at Illinois.
“I’ve pretty much had the mindset if I have four, five or six guys back every year I’m really blessed,” Underwood said. “My junior college days where you’ve got to sign eight or 10 every year is probably going to be the norm.”
