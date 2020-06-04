Roster turnover continues at a solid clip in college basketball. While some players leave for professional opportunities, the vast majority transfer. Here’s a list of every scholarship player that’s left a Big Ten team early since the end of the 2016-17 season — 110 total not counting undecided early entrants for the 2020 NBA draft:
ILLINOIS
Leron Black (Pro)
Jalen Coleman-Lands (DePaul/Iowa State)
Greg Eboigbodin (Northeastern)
Michael Finke (Grand Canyon)
Alan Griffin (Syracuse)
Anthony Higgs (Chipola College)
Tevian Jones (TBD)
Samba Kane (Indian Hills Community College)
Te’Jon Lucas (Milwuakee)
Mark Smith (Missouri)
Matic Vesel (Pro)
D.J. Williams (George Washington/DePaul)
INDIANA
Damezi Anderson (Loyola Chicago)
OG Anunoby (Pro)
James Blackmon Jr. (Pro)
Thomas Bryant (Pro)
Jake Forrester (Temple)
Grant Gelon (State Fair Community College/Trinity International University/Bethel University)
Curtis Jones (Oklahoma State/Penn State)
Romeo Langford (Pro)
Clifton Moore Jr. (La Salle)
Justin Smith (TBD)
IOWA
Tyler Cook (Pro)
Maishe Daily (Akron)
Isaiah Moss (Kansas)
Cordell Pemsl (Virginia Tech)
Riley Till (Cal Poly)
Christian Williams (Indiana State)
MARYLAND
Bruno Fernando (Pro)
Schnider Herard (Pro)
Kevin Huerter (Pro)
Justin Jackson (Pro)
Ricky Lindo Jr. (George Washington)
Makhel Mitchell (Rhode Island)
Makhi Mitchell (Rhode Island)
Trace Ramsey (UC-San Diego)
Jalen Smith (Pro)
Serrel Smith Jr. (TBD)
Micah Thompson (Tyler Junior College/Texas A&M-Texarkana)
Joshua Tomaić (San Diego State)
Melo Trimble (Pro)
MICHIGAN
Cole Bajema (Washington)
Ignas Brazdeikis (Pro)
Colin Castleton (Florida)
David DeJulius (Cincinnati)
Charles Matthews (Pro)
Jordan Poole (Pro)
Ibi Watson (Dayton)
D.J. Wilson (Pro)
MICHIGAN STATE
Miles Bridges (Pro)
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Pro)
Xavier Tillman Sr. (Pro)
Nick Ward (Pro)
MINNESOTA
Amir Coffey (Pro)
Ahmad Gilbert (Rider/St. Thomas University)
Jamir Harris (American)
Bryan Greenlee (TBD)
Daniel Oturu (Pro)
Isaiah Washington (Iona/TBD)
Payton Willis (Charleston)
NEBRASKA
Thomas Allen Jr. (North Carolina State)
Nana Akenten (Southeast Missouri State)
Dachon Burke Jr. (Pro)
Dedoch Chan (Indiana Hills Community College)
Kevin Cross (Tulane)
Samari Curtis (Evansville)
Karrington Davis (Southern Illinois/TBD)
Nick Fuller (South Dakota)
Jervay Green (Pacific)
Amir Harris (George Washington)
Brady Heiman (South Dakota)
Jeriah Horne (Tulsa/Colorado)
Michael Jacobson (Iowa State)
Cam Mack (TBD)
Ed Morrow Jr. (Marquette)
Isaiah Roby (Pro)
Jordy Tshimanga (Dayton)
NORTHWESTERN
Jordan Ash (Wright State)
Barret Benson (Southern Illinois)
Isiah Brown (Grand Canyon/Weber State)
Aaron Falzon (Quinnipiac)
Rapolas Ivanauskas (Colgate/Cincinnati)
Jared Jones (Middle Tennessee)
OHIO STATE
David Bell (Jacksonville)
D.J. Carton (Marquette)
Derek Funderburk (Northwest Florida State/North Carolina State)
Alonzo Gaffney (TBD)
Jaedon LeDee (Texas Christian)
JaQuan Lyle (New Mexico)
Luther Muhammad (Arizona State)
Micah Potter (Wisconsin)
Trevor Thompson (Pro)
PENN STATE
Rasir Bolton (Iowa State)
Nazeer Bostick (St. Peter’s)
Tony Carr (Pro)
Daniil Kasatkin (Pro)
PURDUE
Nojel Eastern (Michigan)
Carsen Edwards (Pro)
Eden Ewing (Texas Southern)
Matt Haarms (BYU)
Caleb Swanigan (Pro)
RUTGERS
Matt Bullock (California University Pa.)
Peter Kiss (Bryant)
Jonathan Laurent (UMass/Oklahoma State)
Souf Mensah (Pro)
Eugene Omoruyi (Oregon)
Issa Thiam (N/A)
WISCONSIN
Taylor Currie (Mott Community College/Akron)
Alex Illikainen (Minnesota-Duluth)
Kobe King (Nebraska)
Andy Van Vliet (William & Mary)