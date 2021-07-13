CHAMPAIGN — It took just 4 minutes Tuesday afternoon for Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier to send out a celebratory tweet linking to his Instagram page. Both posts were vague, of course, as to not invoke any recruiting violations, but with a rather distinct air of excitement nonetheless.
With reason.
A commitment from 2022 four-star guard Jayden Epps elevates Illinois to the No. 3 overall recruiting class in the country behind only North Carolina and Ohio State per 247Sports. Epps chose the Illini from a group that included Kansas, UConn and North Carolina State.
Epps is the third commitment for Illinois in the Class of 2022 and second this month with Frazier the lead recruiter. Epps joins fellow guards Sencire Harris, a four-star recruit who committed July 2, and three-star prospect Reggie Bass.
Epps, who will play his senior season at Combine Academy (N.C.), didn’t get a junior season at King’s Fork (Va.) after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard did lead the Bulldogs to a state championship as a sophomore and was named the Virginian-Pilot’s All-Tidewater Player of the Year after averaging 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the title-winning team.