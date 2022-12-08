NEW YORK — Jayden Epps with the ball in his hands at the end of games has become an increasingly familiar sight for the Illinois men’s basketball team this season.
The Illini went to Epps twice in the final minutes against Virginia last month in Las Vegas. A pivotal moment as they tried to piece together a comeback in the Top 25 matchup. Epps got to the rim twice against the Cavaliers’ pack-line defense but couldn’t get either shot to drop.
Illinois went to Epps again down the stretch last Friday night at Maryland. Foul trouble kept the freshman guard out of the game flow against the Terrapins, but Illini coach Brad Underwood again put the ball in his hands. The open three-pointer — a shot Underwood has repeatedly said he loved — again just didn’t fall.
Those moments didn’t change Underwood’s thinking about late-game scenarios. Epps was in the spotlight again Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, and this time he delivered.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard knocked down a huge three-pointer to cut Texas’ lead to 68-66 with 33 seconds on the clock. The next possession, he attacked the basket, drew the foul on veteran Longhorns’ guard Sir’Jabari Rice and made both free throws to tie the game at 68. Blocking Marcus Carr’s potential game-winner at the other end was a topper for the clutch final minutes displayed by the 19-year-old from Norfolk, Va.
“He’s a scorer,” Underwood said of Epps after No. 17 Illinois finished off its 85-78 upset of No. 2 Texas in the Jimmy V Classic. The freshman guard finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.
“He’s a tough nut,” Underwood continued. “He’s a tough kid. There’s no fear. It didn’t matter that he’s got a fifth-year senior guarding him and he’s a freshman. He just went and made a play.”
Underwood’s faith in Epps is shared by Epps’ teammates.
“I turned to (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) when he was at the free-throw line and said, ‘I would rather have Jayden be shooting this than anybody I know,’” Illinois fifth-year wing Matthew Mayer said. “He’s just the most calm, collected dude of all time.”
Because what Epps did down the stretch against Texas is what his teammates see from him every day in practice. The way senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. tells it, Epps gets to the basket at will at Ubben Basketball Complex and is just as effective launching from three-point range.
“It didn’t surprise me, but I was just happy he had the courage enough to go make the play and be aggressive,” Shannon said. “That’s something I tell Jayden all the time. I tell him, ‘Shoot the ball. Go attack. Don’t just be passive and be a point guard. You know you can score.’
“Jayden is one of our best scorers on the team. He’s a bucket when he gets downhill and is pretty hard to stop. I’m just happy he came through and made some big time free throws to make it to overtime. I’m proud of him.”
Epps, who is averaging 10.0 points off the bench going into Saturday’s home game against Penn State, said he learned from his previous late-game opportunities. That sometimes even the best looks don’t fall.
Moving past that to be ready for the next one, though, was important. That mindset is part of why he has the faith of his coaches and teammates in those situations just nine games into his college basketball career.
“I just know with basketball you’ve got to keep playing and keep your head up and something good will happen,” Epps said. “I work hard. I don’t take anything for granted. I feel like I’m the type of guy that just does whatever it takes to help the team win. When (Underwood) put me out there and my name is called, that’s just what I do. I just think that makes him trust me.”
Shannon has seen Epps weather tough situations better once summer workouts turned into fall practices and the season began. Because it wasn’t always smooth for the true freshman guard in his early days on the Illinois campus.
“He’s staying the course,” Shannon said. “He’s not letting those bad days affect him from the last game or how he played before. If he does something wrong, he’ll come over like, ‘My bad, bro,’ and I’ll be like, ‘What are you telling me your bad for? You’re good. We all make mistakes. Next play.’
“I feel like he’s picking up on that. I actually went to him after (Tuesday’s) game and was like, ‘Bro, you didn’t say my bad this whole game. I’m proud of you.’”