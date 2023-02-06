CHAMPAIGN — Jayden Epps continuing to find his footing as Illinois' lead guard yielded a pair of strong performances last week and the Norfolk, Va., native's first weekly Big Ten honor Monday.
Epps was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after averaging 14 points and four assists and boasting a 4:1 assist-to-turnover ratio in a pair of split games for the Illini last week. The 6-foot-2 guard had 12 points and three assists in Illinois' home win against Nebraska and put up 16 points, five assists and zero turnovers in Saturday's loss at Iowa.
The five assists against the Hawkeyes were a career high for Epps, who became Illinois' first Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Andre Curbelo claimed the honor on March 1, 2021. The Illini have had just one other weekly award winner this season, with Terrence Shannon Jr. earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Nov. 21.
Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis split the Big Ten Player of the Week honor. Edey averaged 25.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and two blocks in the No. 1 Boilermakers' split last week, while Jackson-Davis put up 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and three blocks per game in a 1-1 week for the No. 18 Hoosiers.