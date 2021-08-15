CHAMPAIGN — Mike Epstein isn’t here to talk about the past.
Honestly, that’s never been his preference. And it wasn’t earlier this week during his first time speaking with reporters since deciding during the summer to return to play a fifth season of college football at Illinois.
Hard to blame him on that front. Epstein’s past at Illinois is rife with some serious ups and downs.
Success on the field. But injury after injury after injury — two foot fractures and a torn ACL, to be specific — that’s kept him off it. So Epstein is focused solely on what both he and his team can accomplish this fall. No looking back on what his Illinois football career has been, and no looking forward past what he can do in the moment for the Illini.
“I’m not going to get too much into that personal stuff going on with me,” Epstein said when asked about his decision to return to Illinois for the 2021 season. “I’m just really glad to be back and excited about the future here and glad they welcomed me back with open arms. I really just genuinely want to do what I can to help this team.
“If that’s taking the carries 10 times a game, 15 times a game, 20 times a game, it really doesn’t matter to me. I want to see wins like we all want to see wins. Whatever I can do to help this team, I promise you, I’ll do it.”
The 23-year-old Epstein had a decision to make this offseason, though. He returned to south Florida after the end of the 2020 season and finished out the academic year and his bachelor’s degree in marketing at home.
Epstein had met with Bielema just once in a group setting after the 2020 season finale against Penn State on Dec. 19. A series of phone conversations with Bielema, insight from his teammates back in Champaign and discussions with his high school coaches at Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas helped form his opinion on whether he’d tackle another year of college football.
Or maybe two. Since the 2020 season didn’t count against his eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and since he missed all but one game in 2019 after tearing his ACL, the opportunity exists for another return in 2022.
Making the decisionFor now, Epstein was able to learn what he needed to about Bielema and what Illinois football would now be to make his decision for at least one more year.
Bielema is the fourth Illinois coach he’s become familiar with, after all, since Epstein committed to the Illini in August 2015.
“I was trying to get the word from the people that knew him best, and I heard he’s a genuine, really good coach who cares about his players,” Epstein said of Bielema. “Hearing that made me really comfortable and excited to get back here. … He really respected any of my decisions I wanted to make, and he was just trying to be a supporting factor for me. I really did appreciate that.”
Epstein has been in what Bielema’s called Illinois’ “maintenance program” since training camp started. The coaching staff is managing his reps during practice — often in a one day on, one day off way. Not that Epstein is thrilled by that process. At all.
“He doesn’t like the maintenance thing,” Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson said. “He wants to be out there every day, but I think that’s good for all of us. He’s hungry. The other day, I kind of managed his reps a little bit, and he was like, ‘Hey, I’ve got some more in me.’
“Just relax a little bit. He’s a guy that wants to be out there. He wants to be out there for this team. It’s going to be hard to keep him off the field.”
Getting back in the grooveEpstein missed the entirety of spring ball while in Florida. That put him behind — at least at first — fellow running backs like Chase Brown, Chase Hayden, Reggie Love and Jakari Norwood. It didn’t take long for the veteran to catch up, though.
“He didn’t waste time in learning the playbook,” Patterson said. “He walked right in, grabbed that thing and got it going. By practice two he was like, ‘Hey, I can take the reps with everybody else.’ He’s not one of those guys that’s going to sit back and wait. He wants to be on the field.”
Epstein scored a touchdown during Illinois’ first training camp scrimmage Monday. It wasn’t his biggest takeaway from the day, though.
“It really felt good to be hit again,” Epstein said. “I haven’t been hit since Penn State. That sounds kind of weird, but it felt really good to take some hits on the body. I was glad to get out there and just try to make some plays and do what I feel comfortable doing.
“I was just glad and excited to get to work. I know I have a lot to prove. I wasn’t here throughout the whole semester in the spring. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to prove not only to the coaches but my teammates that I’m here to do whatever I can to help this team win. They know. They’ve been around me for a while. They know my work ethic.”
Something to provePatterson knows it, too. He’s the only holdover from the previous Illinois coaching staff, and while he didn’t coach Epstein directly until this season, he saw what Epstein went through the past three seasons.
From cranking out 6.8 yards per carry in seven games to start the 2018 season to missing the final five games after another foot injury. To the ACL tear in 2019. And a 2020 season that saw him earn honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition with 367 rushing yards and four touchdowns in seven games. But a season that took a toll on him physically, too.
Patterson was happy to see Epstein return for at least one more season. That Epstein was all-in once he decided didn’t surprise Patterson.
“That’s that Mike Epstein swagger,” Patterson said. “That’s not a guy that’s going to say it’s over. He could have hung it up, but he wants to play ball, and if he’s going to play ball, he’s going to play it at the University of Illinois. He got himself back healthy — worked his tail off to get back — and I’m just excited to see what he’s going to bring to the table this year.”
The 2021 season is another test for Epstein and the Illinois veterans. Another change for a senior and super-senior class that’s experienced plenty, with Epstein going from a Tim Beckman commit to reaffirming that commitment to Bill Cubit and then ultimately signing with Lovie Smith only to play for Bielema now.
“I don’t know if there’s another group of people that’s been through that much in college football,” Epstein said. “The wins, the losses. The changes in the staff. It’s a lot. But I think it does make us stronger. It reveals our toughness and character. … We remember those times. A lot of things have changed, but we’re still here.”