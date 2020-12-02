CHAMPAIGN — Illinois running back Mike Epstein is one of 42 college football players on the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award’s revised watch list, which was released Tuesday.
Epstein joins three other Big Ten athletes — Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk, Maryland running back Jake Funk and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore — on the updated list. It precedes the planned mid-December announcement of semifinalists, with the award slated to be given out in coordination with the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2.
Epstein, a junior, suffered a season-ending knee injury in last year’s opener against Akron and, coming into the 2020 campaign, last scored a touchdown on Oct. 5, 2018, against Rutgers.
Epstein and sophomore running back Chase Brown have formed a potent dual threat in the Illini backfield this year, with Epstein compiling 338 rushing yards and a team-high four rushing touchdowns through five games. Epstein also has a pair of 100-yard rushing performances to his name this year.
COLIN LIKAS