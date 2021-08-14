CHAMPAIGN — The St. Thomas More girls’ golf program has been linked to team success for essentially all of its existence.
Pat Hettermann led the Sabers to a Class 1A state title in 2010 and additional state trophies in 2006, 2007 and 2008.
Alan Dodds oversaw a fourth-place state effort in 2018 and a fifth-place state display in 2019.
Combined, the two helped STM to 11 regional championships, six sectional plaques and nine state qualifications as a unit. Things may be different this fall.
One certain change is Kim Zahrn now leads the program. She technically was an assistant coach each of the last three seasons under Dodds, but she took on plenty of head-coaching responsibilities in that time, as well.
One unclear situation is STM’s ability to maintain its stellar team performance this fall. Because the Sabers just don’t have the roster numbers they’re typically accustomed to drawing.
“We lost a lot of our players because they were seniors,” Zahrn said. “I have six girls signed up. ... I’m reaching out to the girls I know I have signed up to see where they are with physicals and to see if they’re really interested in playing.”
STM is slated to begin its new season during Monday’s Blue Ridge Invitational at Woodlawn Country Club in Farmer City. How many girls Zahrn brings with her to the course remains to be seen.
One guarantee is senior Brooke Erhard, a two-time reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection.
“It’s so important for the girls, especially my senior Brooke, to have a normal year and be able to enjoy the golf and the team and everything,” said Zahrn, referencing last year’s COVID-19 pandemic-affected season. “We both talked about it: If we don’t have a team, we’ll definitely go forth with individuals and work on individuals. She can get to state as an individual, so that’s a good goal for us.”
Erhard has spent her summer working toward that mission playing on both the Prep Tour and in Illinois Women’s Golf Association events.
“I was going into senior year knowing that I wouldn’t have a really strong team that I had for the past three years,” Erhard said, “so with that in mind I realized that I need to focus on lowering my score and trying to improve my game.”
Among her better results this offseason was an eighth-place Prep Tour showing at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal during May.
That effort followed a junior season at STM in which she lowered her 18-hole average by more than 5 strokes and notched a nine-hole low round of 34.
“(My junior season) was definitely crucial,” Erhard said. “That changed my mindset going into senior year, trying to really focus on lowering my score ... regardless of a team finish.”
Erhard said her driver is working especially well right now, but added she’s feeling comfortable with numerous aspects of her game.
“My putting has really improved, which is a great place to be,” Erhard said, “because I can get into some situations that require me to have a one-putt. I’ve just been focusing on a little bit of everything, but (most) closely on my short game.”
Another topic of discussion for Erhard is trying to bring in more teammates for her last high school season.
“Coach Zahrn and I recruited as many girls as we can,” Erhard said. “Hopefully, we’ll have the number of girls we want here shortly, but time will tell as we move forward.”
“I know a couple of (the prospects) were soccer players last year, and I wonder if they see the success of the golf team (and became interested),” Zahrn added. “I really feel once we get in the building (for the start of school) we’ll definitely be fine.”
Erhard’s relationship with Zahrn could become an even more important factor in Erhard’s success if the Sabers’ roster remains slim.
“Coach Zahrn is probably one of the most enthusiastic people I know,” Erhard said. “In the past year or two, she’s always preached walking tall with confidence, and I think that was really important for me to hear constantly.”
Zahrn picked up golf about 10 years ago and quickly developed a passion for the sport that she’d love to pass on to more STM pupils.
“I want to play every day. In fact, my husband turns me down some days,” Zahrn said with a laugh. “I can share that with the girls, and they can see how excited I am with the game. I just want them to come out and try it and just learn it, and I think they’ll see it’s a great game.”