CHAMPAIGN — Joe Lunardi still has the Illinois men’s basketball team firmly in the the NCAA tournament field. Trending downward as a No. 9 seed after Thursday’s Big Ten tournament loss to Penn State, with a potential first round matchup with Arkansas and its two lottery picks Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black. Plus Houston looming as the No. 1 seed in the East.
But Illinois is still viewed as a lock to hear its name called on Selection Sunday. Not that the Illini have given the ESPN bracketologist much reason to feel optimistic about what they might accomplish when the NCAA tournament begins next week.
“You never know which Illinois team is going to show up, and more often than not it’s the Hyde,” Lunardi said. “I don’t like very much about their résumé or their play — particularly away from home — and they strike me as a team I’m not going to circle many times on my own bracket. If at all.”
Fellow ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme is equally as certain the Illinois women’s basketball team has done enough to secure a place in the NCAA tournament field. Creme currently has the Illini as a No. 9 seed and one of the last four byes in the tournament, and he doesn’t see enough potential results left this week to change that.
“There’s not enough teams playing games where they could be overtaken,” Creme said. “They’re safely in the field, and I think they’re pretty safe to not be playing in the First Four. If they had games left to play and potentially lose, then maybe we’re talking a different game. But since they’re done, and everything’s settled right around that space, I think they’re good to go to not have to worry about playing until at least Friday.”