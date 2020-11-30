CHAMPAIGN — The early signing period ended with Illinois officially adding just four-star guard Luke Goode to its 2021 recruiting class. The focus then turned to the spring and the potential to land a high priority recruit like Mac Etienne, who wasn't signing this month.
Etienne's Monday morning commitment to UCLA means Illinois has to hit the reset button on its 2021 recruiting efforts. Losing out on the four-star center is the latest in a growing list of recruiting misses.
First Brandon West to Seton Hall. Then David Jones to DePaul, Jordan Nesbitt to Memphis, Bryce Hopkins to Kentucky and TyTy Washington to Creighton. And now Etienne.
Illinois has made adding a big man in the 2021 class a clear priority with Kofi Cockburn potentially testing the NBA draft waters again in 2021. Etienne choosing UCLA means the Illini have to start fresh since he was the last of the 2021 centers on Illinois' board following John A. Logan 7-footer Jamarion Sharp committing to Western Kentucky just a couple days after landing an Illinois offer.