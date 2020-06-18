CHAMPAIGN — Stephen Gentry calls it the “autopsy.”
It’s the time during the offseason where the Illinois men’s basketball assistant coach does a little self reflection — both on the season as a whole and his own role in it. He looks at what worked, what didn’t.
“Autopsy” complete in this extended offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gentry and the rest of the Illinois coaching staff has had more time to branch out in the game of basketball. Clinics have filled a more significant role the past three months. So have more informal conversations with coaches across the country — at all levels — and even around the world.
The common theme for the Illini coaches is their headfirst dive into Euroleague basketball.
“That’s probably been the biggest thing I dove into was studying Euroleague half-court offense and some of their ball screen concepts,” Gentry said.
Gentry’s not alone. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has done the same. So has fellow assistant coach Orlando Antigua. In many ways, basketball is basketball, but the Euroleague game often translates better to college than what happens in the NBA.
“The spacing and pace they play with over there is at an elite level, whereas in the NBA maybe it’s a little bit more isolated-oriented especially with the rules — defensive three seconds and all that,” Gentry said. “Then, obviously, the elite talent. You watch an NBA game, and is that really a play that will work for us or is that just LeBron being LeBron? With the Euroleague stuff, it’s a little more transferable to our level, our players.”
Euroleague pace and space also mirrors the style Illinois likes to play. The Illini heavily rely on mass movement plays and incorporated more pick-and-roll action during the 2019-20 season centered around All-Big Ten First Team guard Ayo Dosunmu and Big Ten Freshman of the Year center Kofi Cockburn.
“You just take a bunch of notes,” Antigua said of how he analyzes Euroleague action. “Some stuff can apply. They play with a 24-second shot clock, which, for us, helps with how fast we want to play. If there’s sets that have maybe multiple ball screens and multiple passes, if they can get it done in 24 seconds, we should be able to get it done in our 30 seconds.”
Underwood is almost swimming in notes through the extended offseason. A myriad collection of notecards and filled legal pad pages he’ll type up, categorize and add to his basketball file. That’s next up on his list now that the team has returned to campus and some on-court instruction could happen next month.
“Not just Xs and Os,” Underwood said. “People are talking about how they teach things and run practice. I took a bunch of notes on a Jeff Van Gundy podcast. It’s just different areas. Not just Xs and Os, but philosophies.”
Gentry has entered the next offseason phase himself. One that will be helped forward when the Illinois coaching staff can get back on the court with the players. The researching and learning takes a back seat to seeing if they work as well with what the Illini like to do.
“You can have all these new ideas and idea yourself to death studying, studying and studying,” Gentry said. “At some point you have to actually incorporate it into what you do.”
Don’t expect Illinois’ offense or defense to look markedly different from last season, though. The Illini didn’t quite make wholesome schematic changes in 2019-20, but it was close. The hyper aggressive, denial-heavy defense was replaced by more pack line concepts. Underwood’s spread offense was altered to include less pinch post action and more ball screens.
“This isn’t a big season of reinvention I don’t think,” Gentry said. “To me, it’s more just tweaks and kind of doubling down on what we do best. I have appreciated the extra time. Some certain projects you might not have had time in the past to really analyze and dive into, it’s given me that time to look outwardly a little bit more. Again, at some point you’ve got to stop coming up with crazy ideas and research and actually incorporate it into what you do.”
Underwood is just as ready to be back on the court, taking all he and his staff have learned and discussed the past three months and putting it into action.
“This is why I coach,” Underwood said. “I love going to find new information. I love it when my staff comes up with new ideas and puts them on my desk. To decipher that, I’m visual. I have to see it. I can like it on paper and I can like it on film, but until I see it on the court and with our current players — to see all the opportunities that come from a new action or something different — I’m missing that like crazy.”