Contributor TROY GENTLE offers a list of former local stars who have taken their football game to the college stage:
NAME COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL POS. YR.
Anterio Allen McKendree Centennial DB FR
Sam Baillie Culver-Stockton GCMS DE JR
Bryce Barnes Illinois GCMS TE FR
Jallen Bashford Rockford Pr. Central LB JR
Jake Beesley North Central Ch. Central DB JR
Taveous Bell McKendree Rantoul RB RS-FR
Josh Bleich McKendree GCMS DE FR
Pierce Bradford Eureka Argenta-Oreana WR SO
Ryan Brenner Elmhurst Iroquois West K/P FR
Angelo Brown Rockford Rantoul WR FR
Matt Brown Millikin Ch. Central LB SR
Devin Burton MacMurray Blue Ridge RB SO
Tyson Burton Indianapolis Centennial WR FR
Jastin Butts-Dugar Rochester C&T Centennial DB FR
Jamon Carter-Grady Rockford Urbana TE SO
Jacob Catron McKendree HAAP TE FR
Ryan Chalifoux Louisville Ch. Central K RS-SO
Edward Clark Robert Morris Chi. Danville RB JR
Devyon Coleman Rochester C&T Centennial WR FR
Chris Collier St. Ambrose Danville WR SR
Dwight Colvin McKendree SJ-O RB FR
Jack Cook St. Ambrose JV SJ-O WR FR
Alec Cooley Monmouth Clinton RB JR
Caius Coon Rochester C&T Danville XX FR
Bradley Dee William Jewell Ch. Central RB JR
Bryce Dooley Ill. Wesleyan LeRoy RB SR
Spenser Eversole North Central VG/H LB JR
Caleb Fauver Eureka Salt Fork WR JR
Jack Fegan Eureka Watseka FB FR
Wyatt Fishel Truman State Arcola DB JR
Carson Fisher Benedictine Unity RB FR
Brendan Fletcher O. Nazarene JV Watseka DB FR
AJ Fox Millikin Urbana TE SO
Ben Freehill Oklahoma State GCMS P FR
Zach Gadbury St. Ambrose Unity OL SR
Nathan Garard Eurkea GCMS QB FR
Gavin Gard Monmouth Schlarman QB JR
Jon Gibas Rockford St. Thomas More DL FR
Devin Graham Monmouth Monticello WR FR
Nathan Graham Monmouth Monticello WR JR
Blaize Griffin Robert Morris Chi. Salt Fork WR FR
Caleb Griffin Illinois Danville K RS-FR
Dalton Grohler Lindenwood Cerro Gordo/Bement RB SO
Matthew Guffey Illinois College Cerro Gordo/Bement DB FR
Caleb Hanson Wis.-Platteville Monticello QB SO
Nathan Harman NIU Monticello LB RS-FR
Michael Hartke Eureka Iroquois West DL FR
Michael Hasenstab North Central Ch. Central OL SO
Josh Hassell McKendree Centennial LB SO
Garrett Hayden Monmouth Clinton OL SO
Austin Hinchman MacMurray G-RF/C WR SO
Kevin Humes Knox PBL K/WR FR
Trevor Hummel Ill. Wesleyan St. Thomas More WR FR
Dalton James Knox VG/H WR SR
Travis Jones McKendree PBL RB FR
Noah Kimmell Rockford Oakwood TE FR
Ethan Kinkade Eureka Prairie Central DB JR
Tyler Kyburz Robert Morris PA Urbana QB SO
Corbin Lantis Elmhurst Rantoul LB FR
Bryson Lee Idaho St. Thomas More WR FR
DJ Lee Idaho St. Thomas More WR RS-SO
Hunter Lee Knox Watseka WR JR
Brennen Lehmkuhl College of DuPage Oakwood OL FR
LaDarol Lipscomb Rockford Urbana WR FR
Owen Martin Benedictine Unity OL FR
Austin McCarty Eureka Oakwood LB SR
Jeff McCurry Elmhurst Iroquois West LB JR
Edmond McGhee Murray State Champaign Cent. DB RS-JR
Mitchell McNutt Wis.-Platteville GCMS RB FR
Maurice Mendenhall Ill. Wesleyan Mahomet-Seymour OL FR
Steven Migut Army Unity QB FR
Ethan Miebach St. Ambrose Unity LB SO
Wyatt Mosier North Central G-RF/C OL FR
Eli Oltean McKendree SJ-O QB JR
Joel Orcutt St. Ambrose JV SJ-O WR FR
Julian Pearl Illinois Danville OL RS-FR
CJ Picazo Concordia St. Paul Tuscola OL FR
Blake Phillips Eureka Salt Fork WR JR
Jared Priest Ill. Wesleyan Mahomet-Seymour OL FR
Robbie Pulliam Ill. Wesleyan Centennial OL FR
Austin Renehan Illinois College Iroquois West DL SO
Jake Rich McKendree PBL DL FR
Jacob Richard Drake St. Thomas More DL JR
Daunte Roberts McKendree Mahomet-Seymour LB FR
Jaden Roberts-Thomas Southern Illinois Centennial WR RS-FR
Alex Rosenbaum Culver-Stockton GCMS LS SO
Ben Schultz Illinois Ch. Central DB FR
Corey Schunke Knox Iroquois West DB JR
Brandon Scott Knox PBL DL SO
Jacob Selsor Cornell College HAAP RB FR
Ladavion Severado Millikin Westville DB JR
Lane Short Eureka GCMS DB FR
Marcell Simmons Illinois College Danville OL SO
Bryson Smith Eureka Monticello DL SO
Austin Spiller Ill. Wesleyan GCMS LB FR
Seth Sprandel Aurora Rantoul OL SO
Dominic Stampley Illinois Centennial WR JR
Jake Stevenson McKendree PBL OL JR
Walker Stillman Missouri S&T Champaign Central DB SO
Dylan Thomas Illinois Monticello WR RS-FR
Connor Thomason McKendree Mahomet-Seymour DB FR
Kenny Thomason McKendree Mahomet-Seymour OL SO
Jared Trantina Wis.-Platteville GCMS RB FR
Brayden VonLanken McKendree Tuscola DL FR
Tyler Walker Missouri Baptist Cerro Gordo/Bement OL JR
Jordan Williams Millikin Ch. Central LB SR
Jordan Williams Ball State Centennial LB RS-SO
Brandt Williamson Millikin Westville OL SO
Stuart Wolf Illinois College VG/H DL SO
Hunter Woodard Oklahoma State Tuscola OL RS-FR
Tim Wright Eureka Watseka OL FR