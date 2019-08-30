Listen to this article

Contributor TROY GENTLE offers a list of former local stars who have taken their football game to the college stage:

NAME COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL POS. YR.

Anterio Allen McKendree Centennial DB FR

Sam Baillie Culver-Stockton GCMS DE JR

Bryce Barnes Illinois GCMS TE FR

Jallen Bashford Rockford Pr. Central LB JR

Jake Beesley North Central Ch. Central DB JR

Taveous Bell McKendree Rantoul RB RS-FR

Josh Bleich McKendree GCMS DE FR

Pierce Bradford Eureka Argenta-Oreana WR SO

Ryan Brenner Elmhurst Iroquois West K/P FR

Angelo Brown Rockford Rantoul WR FR

Matt Brown Millikin Ch. Central LB SR

Devin Burton MacMurray Blue Ridge RB SO

Tyson Burton Indianapolis Centennial WR FR

Jastin Butts-Dugar Rochester C&T Centennial DB FR

Jamon Carter-Grady Rockford Urbana TE SO

Jacob Catron McKendree HAAP TE FR

Ryan Chalifoux Louisville Ch. Central K RS-SO

Edward Clark Robert Morris Chi. Danville RB JR

Devyon Coleman Rochester C&T Centennial WR FR

Chris Collier St. Ambrose Danville WR SR

Dwight Colvin McKendree SJ-O RB FR

Jack Cook St. Ambrose JV SJ-O WR FR

Alec Cooley Monmouth Clinton RB JR

Caius Coon Rochester C&T Danville XX FR

Bradley Dee William Jewell Ch. Central RB JR

Bryce Dooley Ill. Wesleyan LeRoy RB SR

Spenser Eversole North Central VG/H LB JR

Caleb Fauver Eureka Salt Fork WR JR

Jack Fegan Eureka Watseka FB FR

Wyatt Fishel Truman State Arcola DB JR

Carson Fisher Benedictine Unity RB FR

Brendan Fletcher O. Nazarene JV Watseka DB FR

AJ Fox Millikin Urbana TE SO

Ben Freehill Oklahoma State GCMS P FR

Zach Gadbury St. Ambrose Unity OL SR

Nathan Garard Eurkea GCMS QB FR

Gavin Gard Monmouth Schlarman QB JR

Jon Gibas Rockford St. Thomas More DL FR

Devin Graham Monmouth Monticello WR FR

Nathan Graham Monmouth Monticello WR JR

Blaize Griffin Robert Morris Chi. Salt Fork WR FR

Caleb Griffin Illinois Danville K RS-FR

Dalton Grohler Lindenwood Cerro Gordo/Bement RB SO

Matthew Guffey Illinois College Cerro Gordo/Bement DB FR

Caleb Hanson Wis.-Platteville Monticello QB SO

Nathan Harman NIU Monticello LB RS-FR

Michael Hartke Eureka Iroquois West DL FR

Michael Hasenstab North Central Ch. Central OL SO

Josh Hassell McKendree Centennial LB SO

Garrett Hayden Monmouth Clinton OL SO

Austin Hinchman MacMurray G-RF/C WR SO

Kevin Humes Knox PBL K/WR FR

Trevor Hummel Ill. Wesleyan St. Thomas More WR FR

Dalton James Knox VG/H WR SR

Travis Jones McKendree PBL RB FR

Noah Kimmell Rockford Oakwood TE FR

Ethan Kinkade Eureka Prairie Central DB JR

Tyler Kyburz Robert Morris PA Urbana QB SO

Corbin Lantis Elmhurst Rantoul LB FR

Bryson Lee Idaho St. Thomas More WR FR

DJ Lee Idaho St. Thomas More WR RS-SO

Hunter Lee Knox Watseka WR JR

Brennen Lehmkuhl College of DuPage Oakwood OL FR

LaDarol Lipscomb Rockford Urbana WR FR

Owen Martin Benedictine Unity OL FR

Austin McCarty Eureka Oakwood LB SR

Jeff McCurry Elmhurst Iroquois West LB JR

Edmond McGhee Murray State Champaign Cent. DB RS-JR

Mitchell McNutt Wis.-Platteville GCMS RB FR

Maurice Mendenhall Ill. Wesleyan Mahomet-Seymour OL FR

Steven Migut Army Unity QB FR

Ethan Miebach St. Ambrose Unity LB SO

Wyatt Mosier North Central G-RF/C OL FR

Eli Oltean McKendree SJ-O QB JR

Joel Orcutt St. Ambrose JV SJ-O WR FR

Julian Pearl Illinois Danville OL RS-FR

CJ Picazo Concordia St. Paul Tuscola OL FR

Blake Phillips Eureka Salt Fork WR JR

Jared Priest Ill. Wesleyan Mahomet-Seymour OL FR

Robbie Pulliam Ill. Wesleyan Centennial OL FR

Austin Renehan Illinois College Iroquois West DL SO

Jake Rich McKendree PBL DL FR

Jacob Richard Drake St. Thomas More DL JR

Daunte Roberts McKendree Mahomet-Seymour LB FR

Jaden Roberts-Thomas Southern Illinois Centennial WR RS-FR

Alex Rosenbaum Culver-Stockton GCMS LS SO

Ben Schultz Illinois Ch. Central DB FR

Corey Schunke Knox Iroquois West DB JR

Brandon Scott Knox PBL DL SO

Jacob Selsor Cornell College HAAP RB FR

Ladavion Severado Millikin Westville DB JR

Lane Short Eureka GCMS DB FR

Marcell Simmons Illinois College Danville OL SO

Bryson Smith Eureka Monticello DL SO

Austin Spiller Ill. Wesleyan GCMS LB FR

Seth Sprandel Aurora Rantoul OL SO

Dominic Stampley Illinois Centennial WR JR

Jake Stevenson McKendree PBL OL JR

Walker Stillman Missouri S&T Champaign Central DB SO

Dylan Thomas Illinois Monticello WR RS-FR

Connor Thomason McKendree Mahomet-Seymour DB FR

Kenny Thomason McKendree Mahomet-Seymour OL SO

Jared Trantina Wis.-Platteville GCMS RB FR

Brayden VonLanken McKendree Tuscola DL FR

Tyler Walker Missouri Baptist Cerro Gordo/Bement OL JR

Jordan Williams Millikin Ch. Central LB SR

Jordan Williams Ball State Centennial LB RS-SO

Brandt Williamson Millikin Westville OL SO

Stuart Wolf Illinois College VG/H DL SO

Hunter Woodard Oklahoma State Tuscola OL RS-FR

Tim Wright Eureka Watseka OL FR