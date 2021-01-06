CHAMPAIGN — For the second time in as many days, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has secured a transfer commitment.
Wednesday's came from East Carolina running back Chase Hayden, who previously spent three years at Arkansas. Hayden's freshman season of 2017 coincided with Bielema's last year overseeing the Razorbacks.
"Blessed to be able to finish my last two years at the University of Illinois," Hayden tweeted. "Thank you @BretBielema for the opportunity, I am very grateful. Can’t wait to get to work."
A 5-foot-10, 210-pound product of Memphis, Tenn., Hayden compiled 62 yards on 16 carries in his lone campaign with the Pirates.
The majority of his college production came as an Arkansas freshman and sophomore. Hayden carried the ball 118 times for 577 yards and five touchdowns in those two seasons, adding 12 catches for 84 yards.
Hayden played in just four of the Razorbacks' 2019 games — contributing 12 carries for 39 yards — before redshirting and ultimately transferring. Hayden has two years of college eligibility remaining.
His commitment follows Tuesday's of North Carolina State transfer Calvin Hart Jr., a linebacker. Hart's decision came a short time after Bielema snagged his first commitment as Illinois' coach, from Alabama athlete Joshua McCray.
Hayden was ranked a four-star all-purpose back by Rivals.com and a three-star rusher by 247sports prior to his college career. He held an offer from Illinois, as well as offers from Arizona, Florida, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas-San Antonio, Vanderbilt and Virginia.