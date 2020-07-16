CHAMPAIGN — Justin Tomaska hoped that, one day, he could become Champaign Central’s volleyball coach.
He wanted to apply for the position whenever Mike Deterding chose to stop roaming the sidelines, not expecting that to occur in just Tomaska’s second year at the school.
“I know Mike is doing a great job with the program, but whenever he decides to retire that’s going to be my goal — to get that job,” Tomaska said of his thought process upon being hired as a Central physical education teacher prior to the 2019-2020 academic year. “I would’ve loved to see him coach a few more years. ... It’s bittersweet that it came open.”
Tomaska on Wednesday was announced as Maroons volleyball’s new leader. The 2007 Lincoln-Way East graduate replaces the 65-year-old Deterding, who at the beginning of the month announced he was stepping away from his role at Central because of health concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m super excited,” Tomaska said. “I wanted to get back into volleyball and head coaching again. It was a great thing to happen, and I’m just really looking forward to being part of this program’s history.”
Tomaska played volleyball at Lincoln-Way East before moving on to Carthage College in Wisconsin with the intent of keeping his career going.
An injury shelved that hope, but Tomaska made his way into coaching after transferring to and subsequently graduating from Eastern Illinois.
He returned to his prep alma mater as an assistant and helped the Griffins boys’ volleyball team to a state championship in 2014. Tomaska then shifted to Charleston and was the Trojans girls’ volleyball team’s head coach for five campaigns.
Charleston compiled a 61-97 record in his tenure, which lasted from 2014 through 2018, but in 2019 captured its first regional title in 22 years.
Tomaska’s wife accepted a job at Carle Foundation Hospital, necessitating his move to Central. He was a Maroons track and field assistant coach in his first year at the school and said he plans to maintain that role moving forward.
“I just wanted to get focused more on just getting used to the area and coaching one sport for a year and seeing how it went,” Tomaska said. “But I had the conversation with (athletic director) Jane (Stillman) multiple times when a few assistant jobs were opening for volleyball. I told her ... it was going to be hard going from head coach to assistant coach and then trying to be a head coach again.”
“Justin was hired for his head coaching experience and energy,” Stillman said. “He brings with him success and experience at both high school and club volleyball. He is very organized and has a true love for the game.”
Tomaska said he actually was supposed to be Uni High’s next volleyball coach, having been hired earlier this year, but wound up stepping down because he landed the Central job.
Illineks AD Tim Bicknell confirmed this, telling The News-Gazette that Tomaska had been hired on March 5 to replace Meredith Young, who decided to become Uni High’s junior varsity coach after Tomaska connected with the school. Bicknell said Young will remain as the JV coach, and that the school still is looking for a head coach.
The program Tomaska takes over at Central won 46 matches in Deterding’s two-year run of 2018 and 2019, including a Class 3A regional championship in the former season.
The Maroons’ top returner is Michigan commit Mira Chopra, a 2019 News-Gazette All-Area first team selection.
“Mira’s going to be great, but it’s not just one person,” Tomaska said. “This whole team is going to have to work, especially being that we’ve got a lot of talent at the middle (hitter) position.”
Tomaska doesn’t possess an abundance of time to prepare for the upcoming season — assuming it goes on as scheduled during the pandemic. The 2020 campaign can officially begin Aug. 10, and Central’s athletes already have been going through workouts.
“Just being proactive and just thinking ahead of what the options are,” Tomaska said is of his approach to the situation. “We’re looking to get some outdoor training because there’s so much construction going on in the district, and gym space is not available.”
Even with this condensed timeframe to mold the team in his coaching image, Tomaska knows exactly what he seeks from his new charges.
“Just being unique, fast with the offense, being disciplined on defense,” he said, “and just wanting everyone to be hard workers and not giving up on anything is what I want the program to be.”