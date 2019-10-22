DANVILLE -- Kashif Watson will coach the Schlarman boys' basketball team beginning in the upcoming 2019-2020 season, a school official announced Tuesday.
Hilltoppers athletic director Eric Crist said in an email that Watson is taking over for D'Lando Carter, who led Schlarman hoops to a 7-20 record in his one year in charge.
“It means everything,” Watson said of getting the job. “I love to give back to the kids. It’s just something I can do to give my knowledge to some of them.”
A Las Vegas native and former University of Idaho athlete, Watson competed in the NBA's D League, now known as the G League, during a seven-year professional basketball career. He spent time with the Golden State Warriors' and Brooklyn Nets' Summer League programs during this stretch.
"We are excited for Coach Watson to take over as our head coach, as he brings a wealth of knowledge for the game as well as the leadership he will provide for our student-athletes," Crist said in his email. "He and his staff are going to take tremendous strides for our program and will help create future role models both on and off the court."
Watson has lived in Danville the past 11/2 years, training athletes along with brother C.J. Watson, an ex-NBAer.
As such, Sharif Watson boasts a connection with some of the current Hilltoppers.
“It’s big, very big,” Watson said. “You can relate to kids. You can talk to them, and kids can tell you what’s going on in their life.”