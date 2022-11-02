CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood arrived at State Farm Center last Friday afternoon about an hour before Illinois was set to get in its pregame shootaround.
A 7 p.m. tip against Quincy in the lone exhibition game of the season meant a 2 p.m. shootaround.
Underwood might have showed up an hour early, but he was far from the first person at the arena.
“I walked in the gym, and all of our freshmen were in there soaking wet, sweating,” Underwood said Monday during his appearance on the WDWS radio show ‘Monday Night SportsTalk,’ at the Esquire.
“They’d gotten shot up after shot after shot. I told (assistant coach) Geoff Alexander, I said, ‘These guys will be dead by the time the game starts.’”
It wasn’t just the four freshmen putting in what might have been a too-much, too-soon workout, either. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., who is known for his daily 4:45 a.m. workouts at Ubben Basketball Complex where he makes 1,000 shots, was in the same boat.
Director of scouting and recruiting Tyler Underwood delivered that news to the Illinois coach.
“My son walks up and he goes, ‘You’re going to have to have a talk with Terrence,’” Underwood said. “I said, ‘What about?’ and he goes, ‘Dad, I think he shot 800 balls today.’”
Hammering out those logistical issues is the beauty of exhibition games. They have all of the trappings of a typical game-day experience without actually counting. A dress rehearsal for the real deal, which comes at 8 p.m. next Monday for No. 23 Illinois against Eastern Illinois at State Farm Center.
“Everybody had their families in,” Underwood said about the exhibition game. “We played like it the first 10-12 minutes. We were very nervous. The beauty of these games is you play in front of fans. Even (Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer) and Terrence, who’ve played in front of big crowds, were like, ‘This is an exhibition game, and there’s 15,000-plus people here.’
“They were in awe of that. It’s good to get that nervousness out and kind of shake the rust off of not playing in a while and now playing in front of people. They loved it.”
Illinois had two cracks this preseason against another opponent that acted as a measuring stick heading into the opener against EIU. The not-so-secret scrimmage against Kansas in St. Charles, Mo., last month revealed the Illini could compete with the reigning NCAA champions.
Albeit in an empty gym.
The scrimmage against Quincy — at least after any initial nerves were squelched — was the opportunity to get competitive under the bright lights. Both were brand-new experiences for Illinois freshmen Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers. Both delivered what they needed before they make their actual Illinois debuts.
“The best feeling I had after the secret scrimmage was our freshmen belonged,” Underwood said. “They didn’t get overwhelmed athletically and talent-wise. ... We played a lot of different segments that weren’t like a full game, so it was about getting better. That was great. As the scrimmage went on, you just saw them gain confidence and get better.”
The exhibition game was different. A crowd of 15,051 — just 493 unsold tickets away from a sellout at State Farm Center — delivered a different experience than any of those first-year players had experienced.
“They’ll quit looking into the stands all the time to see the top row and that there’s people in it,” Underwood said about his freshmen. “A lot of these high school kids, they played in front of more people Friday night than they’ve played in their career put together. That’s a different deal.
“They’ll settle in. They were all excited and all thought it was awesome and a fun experience. We’ve got to get by it being an experience. Now, we have to figure out how to go win a game and prepare to do that. Maturity is a wonderful thing.”
The exhibition game meant more than just figuring out Xs and Os. Landing on a pregame routine — perhaps without a draining individual workout before shootaround — is just as important when it comes to the players’ preparation.
“Everybody’s routine is a little different,” Underwood said. “Some of them will go take a nap. Some of them will want to play video games. Some of the will want to shoot. Do whatever they do.
“You have to find what you’re comfortable with, make that routine yours and master that routine. We talk a lot about mastering the basics, the fundamentals. Preparing for the game. How do you do that?”