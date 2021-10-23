CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has logged more than a dozen official men’s basketball practices heading into Saturday’s exhibition game against St. Francis on top of a summer and early fall’s worth of individual and team workouts.
The way the roster is constructed has only added to the feeling that the 8 p.m. tipoff couldn’t have come soon enough.
This experienced Illini team has accomplished about all it can in a practice environment. Fifth-year coach Brad Underwood has evaluated about as much as possible, too.
“When you do intrasquad scrimmages, they’re challenging,” Underwood said. “They’re challenging to evaluate. You basically look at your principles and see what you’re doing and how you’re doing them, but you can’t make too much about good offense and good defense or vice versa. You kind of look for guys’ feel and IQ in those things.
“I know we’ve got to get tougher. I know we’ve got to learn to challenge each other more in practice and not just be satisfied with execution. We’re fighting through some of that. I’m curious to see what Saturday looks like.”
Saturday night’s exhibition game — and next Friday night’s follow up exhibition against Indiana (Pa.) — provides Underwood with the opportunity to try a multitude of lineup combinations.
Illinois could play big with 7-foot Kofi Cockburn and 6-10 Omar Payne together in the frontcourt. Or really big with those two flanked by 6-10 Coleman Hawkins on the wing.
The inverse is possible, too, with small ball, four-guard lineups an Underwood staple. Or really small with 6-1 Andre Curbelo, 6-1 Alfonso Plummer and 6-2 Trent Frazier — a trio Underwood calls “the little guys” — sharing a backcourt.
“There’s going to be a lot of different lineups — big, small — so I think it’s going to create a lot of different matchups and opportunities for us on offense,” Frazier said. “We can space the floor this year. We have eight or nine guys that can shoot the ball tremendously. We’re going to be very special and very fast this year. I’m excited for that.”
Adding to Illinois’ lineup versatility is the versatility of individual players. Underwood said he’s interested in getting some minutes for Hawkins at center to run pick-and-pop actions with the sophomore big man. Saturday’s game could also be used as an opportunity to sort out some backup point guard options beyond Frazier.
“We’re going to play a lot of guys,” Underwood said. “There’s no doubt about that. I’m going to look at some different combinations. … We’re going to play everybody. The freshmen need to get that experience and feel that adrenaline and see what they can do. It’s a great learning opportunity for us as coaches to see what these guys do and how they react to the bright lights.”
The freshmen trio of Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski have an uphill climb toward playing time this season given the number of veteran players on the wing and in the backcourt. Exhibition games like Saturday’s, though, could see them create greater opportunity.
“It gets the jitters out for the younger guys,” Frazier said about exhibition games. “It’s a huge opportunity for the younger guys to show coach they can play and prove some things. See if he can put them in moments when it comes to it in big games. It’s about getting that feel playing in front of a lot of fans and playing under the lights when it’s real.”
The same applies to Austin Hutcherson. The 6-6 guard is in his fifth year of college and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in May. But he still hasn’t played a single game for Illinois after sitting out in 2019-20 after transferring from Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.) and missing all of the 2020-21 season with a back injury.
Hutcherson has battled flu-like symptoms this week, but returned to practice Thursday. His playing time Saturday will be monitored because of that, but he needs all he can get before the season officially starts.
“If anybody’s got rust on him, it’s him. That’s not a knock. That’s fact,” Underwood said. “We need Hutch to be healthy, stay healthy and then find his niche. Find what that’s going to be. … We need him to score, and he can do that, but I need to see his grit and his fight, and that’s my primary concern going into Saturday.”