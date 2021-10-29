Indiana (Pa.) at Illinois; 7 p.m., Friday
Lineups
Illinois
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 9.1 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.2 Wellington, Fla.
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.5 Peoria
G/F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 4.6 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 17.7 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: That Cockburn, Curbelo and Frazier were ranked among the top-100 players in the country in Evan Miya’s initial Bayesian Performance Rating of the 2021-22 season was not a surprise. The Illini trio checked in at Nos. 1, 16 and 58, respectively. Also ranked in the top 100 was Grandison at No. 83 sandwiched right in between Tennessee’s five-star freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler and UCLA preseason All-American guard Johnny Juzang.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 13.6 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 3.8 Kissimmee, Fla.
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 1.4 Sacramento, Calif.
*Stats from 2020-21 season, including Plummer (Utah) and Payne (Florida).
Indiana (Pa.) Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Dave Morris R-Jr. 6-1 8.7 Erie, Pa.
G Armoni Foster R-Jr. 6-4 19.0 Meadville, Pa.
G KJ Rhodes R-Fr. 6-4 2.3 Pittsburgh, Pa.
F Ethan Porterfield So. 6-8 12.7 Sharon, Pa.
F Tommy Demogerontas R-Sr. 6-8 12.0 Orland Park
FYI: Demogerontas, a sixth-year forward whose college career started in 2015-16 at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, is one of four Division I transfers on the Indiana (Pa.) roster. Demogerontas played at Northern Illinois, while Morris (Tennessee State), Ousmane Diop (Niagara) and Shawndale Jones (NJIT) also started their careers at the D-I level.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Tomiwa Sulaiman Fr. 6-6 9.3 London
G Bryce Radford R-Fr. 6-0 5.0 Beckley, W.Va.
F Ousmane Diop Jr. 6-10 4.0 Dakar, Senegal
*Stats from three-game 2020-21 season.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
Online: Streaming available on BTN Plus (subscription).
FYI: Illinois’ 67-point victory against St. Francis last week was the biggest margin of victory for the Illini in an exhibition game under Brad Underwood. The various lineup combinations explored meant 11 players logged double-digit minutes and 13 played at least eight minutes.
Scott Richey’s storylines
A glimpse of what Melendez brings to tableThe first play RJ Melendez made after checking in late in Illinois’ first exhibition game against St. Francis certainly caught the attention of Illini coach Brad Underwood. Melendez entered the game on a dead ball during a free throw, rebounded the miss by Andre Curbelo and promptly sank the putback. Underwood called it “a glimpse” of what the 6-foot-7, 205-pound freshman guard is capable of doing on the court. “RJ is a guy that’s made a big jump,” Underwood said. “He’s had a good week. RJ is so athletic. That young guy has no idea how good he can be. He’s like any freshmen — like all of our freshmen — still trying to grasp the defensive side of things and the assignments. They’re all getting, and RJ is going to be a guy that, whew, he’s got a huge ceiling. Huge.”
Tougher challenge in second tune-up game
Indiana (Pa.) was picked to win its division in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference for the sixth straight season earlier this week. The Crimson Hawks’ last full season saw them go 28-2 in 2019-20, win the PSAC regular season and tournament titles and earn the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Region of the Division II NCAA tournament. Underwood is more than OK with his team being challenged in its final exhibition game. “They’re one of the elite Division II programs in the country,” Underwood said. “It will be a great challenge for our guys. They run great actions. They’re an elite offensive rebounding team. And they’re a team that can really, really shoot. We’ll treat this a little more game like than we did the first one, as our guys still learn how to handle scouting reports. We dove into that side of things a little bit more with Indiana.”
Maturity boost for Grandison this summerJacob Grandison spent part of his summer playing for the Finnish national team, including a training camp in Finland and preparatory national matches in Okinawa, Japan, in early July. Already one of the veteran players on the Illinois roster, the 23-year-old Grandison took advantage of his opportunity to play internationally to gain even more maturity. “It opened my eyes to the overall experience and the conditions of that — not speaking the language, not being used to the food,” Grandison said. “Then again, I was playing against grown men who are getting paid and feeding their families playing the game. It’s a different approach. American college basketball and overseas basketball are similar in ways, but also very different. If anything, I aged maturity wise and am able to bring that blue collar. We’re just working day by, day out here getting paid (mentality).”
THE N-G’s Prediction
Illinois 93, Indiana (Pa.) 71This one will be closer given the Crimson Hawks’ status as a Division II NCAA tournament regular. They’ll certainly challenge the Illini more than St. Francis did last week. That shouldn’t change the outcome, though. Illinois is a top-15 team in the country with a preseason all-American at center and a preseason All-Big Ten guard running the point. Anything other than a decisive victory will be something of a letdown for what is shaping up to be a State Farm Center sellout ... for an exhibition game. (N-G prediction record: 1-0)