Lineups
No. 23 Illinois
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Sr. 6-9 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Illinois brings back just 15 total starts from last season among its four returning scholarship players, and 14 of them belonged to Hawkins. The junior forward is also the Illini’s leading returning scorer (5.9 points), rebounder (4.3) and playmaker (1.5 assists).
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 Norfolk, Va.
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 Saginaw, Mich.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Quincy
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Jamaurie Coakley Sr. 6-3 Cambridge, Mass.
G Paul Zilinskas Jr. 6-5 Oak Lawn
G Zion Richardson Jr. 6-5 Frisco, Texas
F Malik Hardmon Sr. 6-6 Chicago
F Solomon Gustafson Jr. 6-8 Rock Island
FYI: Quincy coach Steve Hawkins returned to the Gem City for the 2022-23 season and his fourth total stint with the Hawks. Hawkins previously coached at Quiny as an assistant from 1987-88 and 1990-91 and then as head coach from 1991-2000, where he won 137 games in nine seasons. Hawkins followed up his first run as Quincy coach with three seasons as a Western Michigan assistant before transitioning into the top job, which he held for 17 seasons and posted a 291-262 record.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Isaiah Foster Fr. 6-1 Frisco, Texas
G Orlando Thomas Fr. 6-3 Rolling Meadows
F Mason Wujek Fr. 6-8 Frisco, Texas
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Scott Beatty (play-by-play) and former Illini Trent Meacham (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ Streaming: Big Ten Plus (subscription).
➜ Series: Illinois and Quincy have never met in the regular season.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois beat Quincy 91-62 on Nov. 7, 2014, in Champaign in an exhibition game.
➜ FYI: Illinois is 4-1 in exhibition games in the Brad Underwood era. The only loss came in the lone Division I matchup of the bunch — an 80-67 defeat at Eastern Illinois in 2017. The four wins have come by an average of just more than 32 points, including last year’s 101-34 rout of St. Francis in the first of two exhibition wins by the Illini ahead of last season.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Replacing Goode won’t be easy for Illini
Illinois guard Luke Goode will undergo foot surgery Friday instead of playing in the exhibition game against Quincy on Friday night. The 6-foot-7 sophomore suffered a left foot fracture during the Illini’s “secret” scrimmage against Kansas last weekend in St. Charles, Mo., and there is currently no timetable for his return. Illinois has depth on the wing to withstand Goode’s absence, but the Fort Wayne (Ind.) native was still projected to play a rather key role this season.
“It’s a big loss for us,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Luke is a terrific player, a terrific shooter and a terrific leader. We’ll see what that process looks like as he goes through his surgery and recovery and how quick he can make it back. ... Luke’s invaluable. His leadership is as big a loss as his talent. We’ve got to make up for that, and guys are going to have to grow into those roles.”
Melendez realizes leadership role changes
Goode is one of just four returning scholarship players on the Illinois roster this season. His absence — particularly when it comes to his ability as a vocal leader — means the Illini with experience in Champaign have to elevate that part of their game. Junior forward Coleman Hawkins had already embraced that. Sophomore guard RJ Melendez now knows he has to as well.
“I know I’ve got a bigger role this year — I’ve got to take some leadership as well — but it’s going to be the same me,” Melendez said. “Play hard and just keep shooting the ball. Since we’re only four returners, there’s a bigger leadership role for me. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for me to develop that skill for myself as a leader and keep building off it.”
Position-less and thriving
The rest of the outcome of the scrimmage against Kansas was more promising for Illinois heading into the 2022-23 season. Especially for Hawkins, with the Illini’s shift in playing style toward a more position-less scheme. The way they operated against the Jayhawks had Hawkins feeling positive about what those changes could mean long term.
“(Kansas) had to make some substitutions and start switching everything because of the pick-and-pop,” Hawkins said. “I’m really excited because it gives me the opportunity to quarterback out there. I was at the top of the key making passes, screening away and screening guys out. ... Everyone is all over the place making the right plays, making the right reads and putting people in better opportunities to score and make the team better.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 23 Illinois 92, Quincy 68
Mostly new team or not, the Illini have a considerable talent advantage on the Hawks. Making the most of the final tuneup before the Nov. 7 opener against Eastern Illinois, then, becomes Illinois’ top priority. It’s an opportunity for Underwood to continue to tinker with his lineup and rotation to find the right combinations on his revamped roster. (2021-22 N-G prediction record — 21-12)