CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ preparation for Friday night’s men’s basketball exhibition game against Division II Quincy couldn’t be more different from how the Illini got ready for their “secret” scrimmage against Kansas last weekend.
That matchup with the reigning national champs was the definition of roll out the ball and play. There was no scout ahead of facing the Jayhawks. No discussion about personnel.
Illinois’ starters just matched up with their Kansas counterparts ahead of the jump ball and played. It was a chance for Illini coach Brad Underwood to judge where his team was at — where they were with the offensive and defensive system and with their fundamentals — and then make adjustments accordingly.
The prep for the 7 p.m. Friday exhibition against Quincy was different simply because it existed. Underwood swapped practice film with Quincy coach Steve Hawkins and created a scouting report so his freshmen could have that experience.
“We’ve treated this one a little more game-like,” Underwood said Thursday.
That full game week/game-day experience is exactly why Underwood chose the one scrimmage and one exhibition preseason option. Because a raucous State Farm Center will be fairly different from an empty arena on the Lindenwood campus last weekend in St. Charles, Mo.
“Now, you get a different set of nerves and a different set of anxiety and a different feel,” Underwood said. “You get an adrenaline rush you probably haven’t had, and everybody reacts a little differently to a crowd. I’m excited for that and to see guys get out here. They’ve been talking about it a lot.”
That level of excitement for an exhibition game is rooted in the fact most of the players on the Illinois roster haven’t actually played on Lou Henson Court. It will be a first for all four freshmen in Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers and transfers Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja. Dainja only saw the Illini’s home venue at its peak last year after a midseason arrival from Baylor.
“Coming in here in front of all the fans, it just builds up more excitement for the first real game,” Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins said. “It’s also just learning. We can learn different stuff, get a feel for game day routines.”
Hawkins got a good feel for what this year’s Illinois team might be capable of on the court in the scrimmage against Kansas. How the Illini played raised the expectations for what he felt like they could accomplish this season.
Hawkins pulled several positives from the scrimmage. How Illinois moved the ball offensively and got into the paint and scored stood out. So did what the Illini were able to do defensively switching screens.
“We were in there battling with Kansas,” Hawkins said. “For you to say you’re up there with Kansas means a lot.”
Underwood anticipates playing everyone Friday night against Quincy, who finished 15-16 last season. His lineup and rotation for the season aren’t set, and Luke Goode’s unavailability after fracturing a bone in his left foot against Kansas adds to the tinkering still to do from the Illinois coach.
“We started all the guys that have played minutes in college basketball the other day,” Underwood said. “I’m still not sure what I’m going to do (against Quincy) because Luke was in that lineup. I would say I’m not close. I know the one thing I got out of last weekend was I thought everybody looked the part. They looked comfortable on the court. Even our freshmen. That was very, very encouraging. We’ll continue to dabble.”