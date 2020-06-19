CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins played for a talented DreamVision squad on the adidas Gauntlet circuit during his final AAU season last spring and summer.
Kyree Walker, who’s bypassing college basketball for the 2021 NBA draft, and future Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris created a ball dominant backcourt. Walker in particular. Hawkins also had to split frontcourt minutes with a trio of high-profile bigs among Makur Maker (also going pro), Isaiah Cottrell (West Virginia) and Boubacar Coulibaly (Southern Cal).
The talent level didn’t exactly dip in Hawkins’ senior year at Profile Prep in Napa Valley, Calif., either. A top-10 team in the nation, the Crew were built around five-star guard Jalen Green (another pro) and four-star guard Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech). Not to mention the frontcourt competition provided by Frank Anselem (Syracuse), Mawot Mag (Rutgers) and Saba Gigiberia (Georgia Tech).
Hawkins again isn’t the most hyped member of Illinois’ 2020 recruiting class. That honor vacillates between guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo. But how Hawkins fit on those star-studded DreamVision and Prolific Prep rosters and what he did on the court even without the benefit of being “the guy” was still more than enough to catch the attention of the Illini coaching staff. Their expectations are definitely high for the 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward, who signed last November.
“He’s got endless potential,” Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua said. “He’s a guy that we have high expectations for and high hopes for because of his versatility, his length, his skill, his IQ and his feel. .... Obviously Curbelo and Adam are the more heralded, more recognized kids in that class, but Coleman is someone that we feel is going to have a huge impact on our program because of all the things that he brings.”
Not being “the guy” and go-to option for either DreamVision or Prolific Prep might have actually helped Hawkins when it came to his recruitment by Illinois. His ability to fill multiple roles — with 6-10 size and length — is exactly what the Illini coaches were looking for in the 2020 class.
Hawkins chased down opponents in transition for blocks.
Took charges.
Dove for loose balls.
Made the extra pass.
Hit open shots.
Rebounded.
Pushed the ball up the court himself.
“The things that we value, he does instinctively, which is why he stood out to us,” Antigua said. “Everybody does it differently. There are many ways of going and evaluating and recruiting. We know what we look for in guys. He fits and checks all the boxes for us, including being able to play with and alongside other really good players.”
Hawkins got the spotlight during the Chambana Classic in mid-November when Prolific Prep played a pair of games at Centennial High School. It was scheduled in part with Hawkins in mind, giving him a chance to play in front of Illinois fans for the first time. Antigua was there, too, along with Illinois coach Brad Underwood and fellow assistant Chin Coleman.
Burnett found Hawkins on the opening possession of the first game against St. Louis Christian Academy, and the future Illini big man drilled a deep three-pointer. The rest of that 107-82 Prolific Prep victory put Hawkins’ full skill set on display, as he finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and two steals.
“His versatility is really unlimited,” Underwood said. “If you need him to play small forward, he can play small forward. If you want to play pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll basketball, he can really cause some matchup problems at the 5 because of how well he shoots it and how well he passes it.”
Passing, of course, is Underwood’s go-to evaluation. The more able passers on the court at the same time, the better. Hawkins’ ability to anticipate the game stuck with Underwood the most.
“He’s as good at anticipating as anybody I’ve seen in terms of having great footwork, seeing the court and the ball doesn’t stick,” the Illini coach added. “I don’t see a downside that he’s got to make just drastic improvements in from a skills standpoint.”
The only sticking point is Hawkins’ build. He’s thin at 6-10 and 200 pounds and doesn’t have a typical summer ahead when it comes to being molded by Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s a minor issue, though. Something the Illinois coaches know will happen — and will improve his overall game.
“The things that you can’t control and know are how he’s physically going to mature and how quickly he’s physically going to mature,” Antigua said. “The things that translate that he does were the things that we loved about him when we evaluated him.”