CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo had flashes of brilliance last season.
The point guard showed off an uncanny ability to make passes no other player might even try for Illinois.
As a freshman, no less. But the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native was a consistent finisher, using a unique pace and superior ball control to weave through traffic and get to the rim seemingly at will.
Early success was one thing — and he had it with an 18-point, seven-rebound performance in just his second career game — but Curbelo was at his best in the final weeks of the season. Illinois’ run of 15 wins in 16 games stretching from the end of the regular season into postseason play saw Curbelo play his best basketball.
That was particularly true when Ayo Dosunmu was lost for three games with a concussion and facial fracture and Curbelo stepped into a significantly larger role.
Curbelo’s freshman success has fueled the rising expectations now resting upon his shoulders. Some conversation happening nationally indicate Illinois might have two All-Americans in Kofi Cockburn and Curbelo. And Curbelo’s name, along with Cockburn, are getting included in mocks well ahead of the 2022 NBA draft.
Meaning the expectations for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Curbelo in his second season at Illinois are simply more. More than the 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and four rebounds he averaged as a freshman in earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors. More to keep Illinois in the Big Ten title race and relevant on the national stage.
The hype, as they say, is real.
“Andre Curbelo is the best point guard in the country,” Illinois Hall of Famer turned radio analyst Deon Thomas said while emphasizing Curbelo’s feel for the game. “His ability to get the ball to people and make everyone else around him better is the best I’ve seen in a very long time. The growth I’ve seen so far in practice — he’s cut down on the turnovers, he’s increased his shooting and he can still get to the basket.
“He’s shown the ability — especially in that high pick-and-roll situation — to be able to get to the basket and finish with either hand in multiple ways. His passing ability also makes him unique because he doesn’t necessarily have to finish in order to kill you, as we have also seen. I’m expecting him to be that guy that steps up in that type of role.”
The expectations inside the Illinois basketball program aren’t much different. New assistant coaches Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson have added to Curbelo’s development. Frazier with the knowledge of what it means to run the point in Champaign. Anderson given his background in player development and time spent working with NBA players like Derrick Rose and Rajon Rondo.
“Andre is a sponge,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He loves to keep learning. He loves different challenges.”
Underwood has a different challenge for Curbelo heading into his sophomore season. The Illini coach isn’t going to handcuff his point guard. It would be counterproductive to diminish his creativity with the ball in his hands.
What Underwood has challenged Curbelo with, though, is how to handle the moments where his creativity backfires. To fend off frustration if something he sees as possible on the court doesn’t work, because he’s the only one that even considered it possible.
“Dre has an unbelievable gift,” Underwood said. “I don’t know many that I’ve been around that have that mentality. When it’s not to his liking sometimes, he gets frustrated with that. There’s a maturity that has to happen. He has to become that guy that instead of getting frustrated pats on the rear end and says, ‘Here’s what I saw. Here’s how we can do this.’
“I think we saw a little bit of that last year early, where he tried so hard to do so much and maybe to his detriment. We saw him grow out of that. I think we’re in a really good place with his leadership and where he’s at.”
Curbelo considers himself a natural leader given his background as a player. He has always run the point. Point guards should lead. How he has chosen to lead continues to evolve. This year, he’s stressing communication with his teammates — much like Underwood and Co. have suggested.
“If you’re not communicating with your guys, you don’t know what’s wrong,” Curbelo said, noting he takes time away from practice and the gym to make sure he’s connected with his teammates. “If they have a problem or are struggling, I always try to be there for them. As a point guard, you’ve got to have guys and teammates that trust you.
“The coach is not the person on the court playing. The point guard is the person that’s kind of like a second coach on the court. I always tried to take pride in that. They’re my teammates. I always want to make sure they’re doing OK.”