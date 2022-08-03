CHICAGO — Big Ten volleyball coaches spent years pushing for any and all ways to get their sport more exposure.
The first step down that path happened Monday and Tuesday when the conference hosted its inaugural volleyball media days — the first of its kind not just in the Big Ten, but nationally — at BTN headquarters in Chicago.
Maybe the Big Ten coaches will focus their powers now on the NCAA. Namely in getting the same type of contact with their team during the summer months that men’s and women’s basketball coaches have long enjoyed and football coaches received this year.
Sixth-year Illini coach Chris Tamas would have favored that particular approach this summer. Forced to cancel three of four competitive opportunities this spring because of undisclosed illnesses, Tamas and his coaching staff would have benefited from some extra time on the court across eight weeks in June and July.
Especially with former Illini assistant coach Rashinda Reed leaving to become the Alabama coach and former national Player of the Year Krista Vansant joining Illinois after four seasons as an assistant coach at Indiana.
“We still worked hard with what we had,” Illinois senior middle blocker Kennedy Collins said Tuesday about the team’s spring. “The summer we trained every day. We lifted, conditioned and then practiced. We are prepared for (the season). We put in the work this summer doing what we needed to do over the summer so (the preseason schedule) won’t feel as compressed.”
Tamas has regularly mentioned getting the NCAA-mandated limitation on summer contact lifted. Without it, he has to rely on feedback from his players and strength and conditioning coach Emily Schilling. By all accounts, it was a productive summer. Seeing it in person and working with the team would still be his preference.
“I wish we could work with them, and we’re trying to push for that as a sport,” Tamas said. “But I do believe the good teams will continue to get better. I think there’s that Mia Hamm quote (about the vision of a champion) where it’s you’re drenched in sweat when nobody is watching is where that’s going to get made.
“I know these players have been working hard all summer. You would like to have that time. You’d like to have those (spring) matches to kind of see what you have in front of a crowd. But we’ve also not been in front of crowds before as the last couple of years has shown, and I know these players are going to be ready to play come next week.”
Illinois will start its preseason practices this coming week with an eye toward the Aug. 26 season opener against Georgia Tech at the Ole Miss Invitational in Oxford, Miss. A primary focus in the three-week preparation period is on replacing multi-year starters Megan Cooney and Taylor Kuper at opposite and libero, respectively.
Kuper’s replacement will come in-house, with sophomore Caroline Barnes likely sliding into that vital defensive and passing role. Barnes played in all 34 matches and started 25 last fall at defensive specialist as a true freshman. Illinois hit the transfer portal to fill the hole left after Cooney’s final season with the program by adding former Missouri middle blocker Kayla Burbage, who will move to opposite for the Illini.
“We have a decent core returning,” Tamas said. That includes Collins, outside hitters Raina Terry and Jessica Nunge and setter Diana Brown.
“Megan and Taylor were two of our three main passers,” Tamas continued. “We told them in the summer if you want to be good, you better be good at passing.”
The expectations haven’t changed for Illinois heading into a new season. It’s still not just good enough to make the NCAA tournament. Last year’s Sweet 16 appearance is as low as the bar goes.
“We’ve established ourselves as a threat in the tournament, so we want to keep that alive,” Brown said. “The vibe is a lot of focus on ourselves, but can we enforce our will on other teams?”
Getting there through an 18-match Big Ten schedule in the toughest conference in the country is the challenge. Illinois finished seventh in the conference last season and tied for sixth in this year’s preseason poll.
“That’s just a part of what the conference is,” Tamas said. “It teaches us, coaches and players, how to just kind of take everything for what’s it’s worth. Cherish those victories, making sure you’re really celebrating every victory you have, and continually learn from the win or the loss.
“Safe to say nobody wants to see us in the tournament. We’ve always pushed that edge, and we talk about being great risk-takers while we’re playing in this tough conference, and that prepares us for the end of the year.”