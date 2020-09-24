CHAMPAIGN — Rod Smith was watching the Big Ten’s schedule release Saturday morning just like everybody else.
The Illinois football coaching staff didn’t have early notice. They learned the Illini’s eight-game schedule as the conference doled out the information week by agonizing week during the course of an hour on the FOX Big Noon Kickoff broadcast.
It was just the latest in an unprecedented, month-long saga. The 2020 season was on, then off and, last week, back on again. Illinois will open its eight-game schedule on Oct. 24 at Wisconsin, leaving Smith just more than a month to have his offense ready.
“It’s been a roller coaster so far of a ride for everyone, but hopefully we can get back to a little bit of normalcy,” the Illinois offensive coordinator said during an appearance on ‘Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk,’ on WDWS 1400-AM. “It’s always good to get back out there on the practice field and get back to work.”
Illinois got back on the practice field last Wednesday following the Big Ten reversing course and moving forward with a football season this fall.
Those practices resembled the few the Illini got in before the conference initially postponed the season in August, and the non-contact work will continue through the end of this month.
“We have been able to do some 7-on-7 against the defense and do some one-on-ones,” Smith said. “We’ve tried to stay out of contact because that’s what they’ve asked us to do. We keep doing a lot of fundamentals. It allows our kids to go out and compete and also work on timing and everything you need to incorporate before we go live with padded practices.”
The nature of those padded practices in the first two weeks of October is to be determined. The same is true of game-week practices once the season gets underway in the back half of the month.
“Whenever you talk about the season coming up, it’s going to be a grind,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a nine-week grind. There’s no off weeks. I think it’s going to be imperative how we manage these guys — how we manage the soft tissue injuries and those things that pop up. We’ve talked about it as a staff. It will be important how we manage all those things.”
An experienced Illinois offense is helpful for Smith as practices resume with a specific goal in mind of facing the Badgers in just more than a month. Brandon Peters is back for his second year as starting quarterback, four of five offensive line starters also return and the skill positions include veterans Josh Imatorbhebhe and Donny Navarro at wide receiver and a healthy Mike Epstein at running back.
That doesn’t include a couple promising freshmen — Trinity Catholic (Mo.) duo Reggie Love and James Frenchie — and multiple transfer additions. Illinois added graduate transfers in tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe and wide receiver Desmond Dan, while fellow wide receivers Brian Hightower and Khmari Thompson received transfer waivers.
“Hopefully we can continue to build on what we were able to create last year and keep building on that,” Smith said. “We have a lot more people, I think, that can fit into the puzzle moving forward, so we’re excited about the possibilities.”
Those new pieces to the puzzle also include tight end Luke Ford. The Carterville native sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Georgia. That meant more scout team work than showing what he could do in the Illinois offense.
That changes with the 2020 season now on the horizon.
“Now, it’s good to kind of get a chance to see what he can do and how he fits in and what his role will be,” Smith said of Ford. “He’s a big, long guy. He’s strong. He’s probably more of an in-line tight end type kid that we really don’t have. A lot of our other guys, they can play that role, but they’re probably better off as a flex type guy.
“He gives you more presence inside because he’s a bigger, stronger body, but at the same time his ball skills are very good. He’s got as soft as hands of anybody on the team, I think. It will still be a learning curve. We’ll have to wait and see when we strap in how he is, but we’re excited about his potential.”
The only real question facing Smith about his offense — beyond getting the run game back on track — is who replaces Richie Petitbon on the offensive line. Wofford graduate transfer Blake Jeresaty was the likely answer, but the Big Ten’s postponement last season saw him get season-ending shoulder surgery that will put off his Illinois debut to 2021.
“We all thought with the evidence at the time that, ‘OK, we’re not going to play, so the best thing for him is to get healthy,’” Smith said. “Sure enough, we start back up. In the meantime, guys like Verdis Brown and Jordyn Slaughter, those are two of the mainstays that I can think of that need to be able to step up and fill in.”