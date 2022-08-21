AUDRIANA ALVAREZ
Danville volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a White Sox game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.
JOSE BEUSCHLEIN
Centennial boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.
COOPER CARPENTER
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joshua Gernand.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.
JOSE ESPINOSA
Iroquois West boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite team is ... FC Barcelona.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Champions League match.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... boxing.
ALEIGHA GARRISON
Judah Christian girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
SARAH KIM
Champaign Central girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... badminton.