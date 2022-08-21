AUDRIANA ALVAREZ

Danville volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a White Sox game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.

JOSE BEUSCHLEIN

Centennial boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

COOPER CARPENTER

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joshua Gernand.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.

JOSE ESPINOSA

Iroquois West boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ His favorite team is ... FC Barcelona.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Champions League match.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... boxing.

ALEIGHA GARRISON

Judah Christian girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

SARAH KIM

Champaign Central girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... badminton.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

