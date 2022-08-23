EVAN FOGERSON
Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Collin Sexton.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Super Bowl LVII with the Dolphins.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
CONLEY SCHICK
Clinton volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lexi Sun.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Nebraska volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
AARON SEEGMILLER
Arcola/ALAH boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Harry Higgs.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Wild.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... hockey.
ALEXIS WIKE
Blue Ridge volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mondo Duplantis.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.