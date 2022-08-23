EVAN FOGERSON

Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Collin Sexton.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Super Bowl LVII with the Dolphins.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

CONLEY SCHICK

Clinton volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lexi Sun.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Nebraska volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

AARON SEEGMILLER

Arcola/ALAH boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Harry Higgs.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Wild.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... hockey.

ALEXIS WIKE

Blue Ridge volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mondo Duplantis.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

