faces of fall--breymeyer
Lacie Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LACIE BREYMEYER

Hoopeston Area volleyball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Reef Pacot.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • basketball.
faces of fall--claxton
Jordan Claxton, Fisher, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JORDAN CLAXTON

Fisher boys’ golf

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Xander Schauffele.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a baseball game.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • basketball.
faces of fall--spiller
Allison Spiller, GCMS, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ALLISON SPILLER

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ golf

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Kris Bryant.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • basketball.
faces of fall--stutzman
Austin Stutzman, ALAH, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

AUSTIN STUTZMAN

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ soccer

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Lionel Messi.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a soccer match.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • baseball.

