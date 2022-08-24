LACIE BREYMEYER
Hoopeston Area volleyball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Reef Pacot.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- basketball.
JORDAN CLAXTON
Fisher boys’ golf
His favorite athlete is ...
- Xander Schauffele.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a baseball game.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- basketball.
ALLISON SPILLER
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ golf
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Kris Bryant.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Series.
Her favorite sport besides golf is ...
- basketball.
AUSTIN STUTZMAN
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ soccer
His favorite athlete is ...
- Lionel Messi.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a soccer match.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- baseball.