faces of fall--bullington
Kyla Bullington, Armstrong-Potomac, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KYLA BULLINGTON

Armstrong-Potomac volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

faces of fall--ellis
Seth Ellis, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

SETH ELLIS

Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys’ cross-countr

➜ His favorite athletes are ... Chrisman athletes.

➜ His favorite team is ... Chrisman.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Indianapolis 500.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--gabriels
Cole Gabriels, Arthur Christian, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

COLE GABRIELS

Arthur Christian boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athletes are ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

 His favorite sport besides soccer is ... hockey.

faces of fall--whitaker
Remi Whitaker, Argenta-Oreana, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

REMI WHITAKER

Argenta-Oreana volleyball

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... dance.

