KYLA BULLINGTON
Armstrong-Potomac volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
SETH ELLIS
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys’ cross-countr
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Chrisman athletes.
➜ His favorite team is ... Chrisman.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Indianapolis 500.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
COLE GABRIELS
Arthur Christian boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... hockey.
REMI WHITAKER
Argenta-Oreana volleyball
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... dance.