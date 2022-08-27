faces of fall--coffey
Dylan Coffey, Blue Ridge, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

DYLAN COFFEY

Blue Ridge boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athletes are ... Cristiano Ronaldo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... water skiing.

faces of fall--lawhorn
Lexus Lawhorn, Cerro Gordo/Bement, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LEXUS LAWHORN

Cerro Gordo/Bement volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Melani Shaffmaster.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--markun
Keagan Marie Markun, Champaign Academy High, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KEAGAN MARIE MARKUN

Champaign Academy High girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Miami Marlins.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series with the Marlins.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... boxing.

faces of fall--shofner
Cydney Shofner, Deland-Weldon, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CYDNEY SHOFNER

DeLand-Weldon volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... cheer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

