DYLAN COFFEY
Blue Ridge boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Cristiano Ronaldo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... water skiing.
LEXUS LAWHORN
Cerro Gordo/Bement volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Melani Shaffmaster.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
KEAGAN MARIE MARKUN
Champaign Academy High girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Miami Marlins.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series with the Marlins.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... boxing.
CYDNEY SHOFNER
DeLand-Weldon volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... cheer.