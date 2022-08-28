JACOB ADCOCK
ALAH boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Grant Fisher.
➜ His favorite team is ... Heartland.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball.
GRACE DEERING
Champaign Central girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.
CAM FEUERBORN
Danville boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eric Haase.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Detroit Tigers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... baseball.
TALAN GREDY-NELSON
Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... wrestling.
RILEY MAUL
Cissna Park volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hunter Mowrey.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Prairie Central.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... hockey.
KYLER MEENTS
Iroquois West boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Daly.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
ANNA PARK
Centennial girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Cincinnati Bengals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.
TALAN THRASHER
Clinton boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jimmy Butler.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Heat.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
GRACIE WAGONER
Arcola volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.