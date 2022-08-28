faces of fall--adcock
Jacob Adcock, ALAH, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JACOB ADCOCK

ALAH boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Grant Fisher.

➜ His favorite team is ... Heartland.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball.

faces of fall--deering
Grace Deering, Champaign Central, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GRACE DEERING

Champaign Central girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.

faces of fall--feuerborn
Cam Feuerborn, Danville, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CAM FEUERBORN

Danville boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eric Haase.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Detroit Tigers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... baseball.

faces of fall--gredy-nelson
Talan Gredy-Nelson, Hoopeston Area, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

TALAN GREDY-NELSON

Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... wrestling.

faces of fall--maul
Riley Maul, Cissna Park,, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

RILEY MAUL

Cissna Park volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hunter Mowrey.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Prairie Central.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... hockey.

faces of fall--meents
Kyler Meents, IW, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KYLER MEENTS

Iroquois West boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Daly.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

faces of fall--park
Anna Park, Centennial, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ANNA PARK

Centennial girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Cincinnati Bengals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

faces of fall--thrasher
Talan Thrasher, Clinton, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

TALAN THRASHER

Clinton boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jimmy Butler.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Heat.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

faces of fall--wagoner
Gracie Wagoner, Arcola, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GRACIE WAGONER

Arcola volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

